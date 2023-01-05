Bus fares for Green Mountain Transit lines may return this year, potentially ending a pandemic precaution and providing a revenue source to an agency that for years has been searching for alternative ways to fund its operations more equitably.
As part of the transit agency’s fiscal year 2024 budget, fares would be restarted on all the bus lines throughout the county. Green Mountain Transit will hold a public meeting Jan. 10 and will consider approving the final budget Jan. 17.
While yet to be approved, the prospect of fare collection is renewing questions of how Green Mountain Transit — and transit bus systems throughout the state — should be funded, and whether the current system equitably distributes the costs associated with keeping a county-wide bus system.
“There’s a structural issue with how we fund transit in Vermont,” said Jon Moore, the agency’s acting general manager. “Number one, there’s just an over-reliance on the property tax for everything, and number two, we’re providing a regional service which is funded locally and that just causes a lot of issues in terms of equity, in terms of making common-sense planning decisions.”
Green Mountain Transit has lines that run through every one of Chittenden County’s towns and cities — as well as commuter lines that run to Montpelier and parts of Lamoille, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties, for example — but collects an assessment fee from only eight municipalities in Chittenden County: Burlington, South Burlington, Hinesburg, Shelburne, Williston, Essex, Winooski and Milton.
Other towns pay minor contributions for service to their towns, like Jericho and Underhill, but GMT does not have the same power of assessment in those towns, so it’s a much lower level of local investment.
Local funds are also partially funded through Green Mountain Transit’s ABA program, which provides door-to-door service for disabled individuals that are unable to use normal bus lines. That is funded by usage and is not a uniform assessment for each town.
These assessment fees range as high as $2 million for Burlington to $50,000 in Hinesburg. The fees are increasing for each of the eight municipalities by 4 percent this year, Moore said, to offset costs such as fuel, labor, health insurance costs and other expenses.
But often, residents from towns that are not charged an assessment — like Richmond or Charlotte, for example — use the bus system. The Richmond Park and Ride, for example, draws residents from all over the region.
“For a number of years now, we’ve realized the way (GMT) is funded, through the urban assessments, is not really fair,” said Phil Pouech a Hinesburg selectboard member, newly elected state representative, and a commissioner on the GMT board.
Federal funding, meanwhile, provides more than 50 percent of operating costs, according to the preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget, and is disbursed based on population and demographic data.
However, that funding requires a local match, putting pressure on the agency to match those funds with state and local funds.
Fares would fund roughly 10 percent of Green Mountain Transit’s budget, Moore said.
“The budget we presented to the board is balanced with about $2 million in revenue from fare collection. We do have some reserve funds, but we would basically exhaust all those for a one-year extension of the zero-fare continuation,” Moore said. “Unless additional funds can be identified, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to continue the fare-free service.
“Unless we could identify some legislative funding from the State of Vermont, we are planning on resuming fare collection,” he said.
The transit agency is still feeling the lingering impacts of the pandemic. Transit lines in downtown Burlington are back to pre-pandemic levels, Moore said, but commuter routes like the 116 in Hinesburg are still experiencing as much as a 16 percent decrease in ridership from pre-pandemic numbers.
The reliance on local sources has long been considered ineffective, and efforts to lobby the Legislature for a more equitable distribution have come and gone for years.
“We’ve been thinking about this for 20 years,” Moore said. “There’s been in the last 20 years at least five different studies looking at ways to fund the non-federal portion of transit service. Nothing’s materialized to date.”
But those efforts may be renewed in the coming months, as a new Legislature convenes this week.
Green Mountain Transit board commissioner Austin Davis of Winooski stressed the need to engage with the Legislature and pursue statewide funding during GMT’s leadership committee meeting on Nov. 7, according to minutes from the meeting. Commissioner Catherine Dimitruk of Franklin County asked during the same meeting if there was interest among other transit providers to push the conversation of statewide financing study further, and commissioner Chapin Spencer of Burlington during the Dec. 15 finance committee meeting emphasized the need for continued progress on regional funding.
“Is there a statewide revenue source that could be identified to provide that 50 percent non-federal match to fund transit statewide?” Moore said. “That would alleviate the burden on the property tax. It would allow all transit agencies in the state of Vermont to continue not charging a fare and it would help maximize the leverage of the federal funds and potentially avoid future service reductions — or potentially expand service statewide in the future,” he said.
The agency last year introduced a study authored by the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to lawmakers and the Senate Committee on Transportation as an introductory overview.
The study, which can be read at bit.ly/3ICxHF1, lays out several funding alternatives, such as a statewide gasoline tax or a tax on vehicles purchased in the state.
“That’s the silver bullet — it would benefit GMT, it would benefit statewide transit agencies and customers, and it would also benefit local municipalities because we wouldn’t be coming for a $51K assessment,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.