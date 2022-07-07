Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington is closing one of its two buildings, meaning over 30 seniors will have to find new housing by September.
Staffing challenges, escalating costs and a decision to renovate the building were the main drivers for the decision to close Gazebo Apartments, director of sales and operations Erin Knox said.
No plans or details on construction are in the works, so there is no timeline for when the building could potentially reopen, she added.
“As we look to keep our business competitive and sustainable, we recognize that our building at Gazebo Apartments needs significant renovations and improvements. We understand that we must do this to meet the changing needs of the seniors that we serve. We also understand that a project of this scale cannot be done while seniors are in residence,” said Joe Larkin, CFO of Larkin Hospitality, which runs Gazebo Senior Living on Williston Road, in a press release June 14, when notices were issued to residents in the affected units.
Staff have been working one on one with residents and their families to find new housing and nearly everyone has a place lined up, Knox said.
“It’s going really, really well. We just want to help them find the right place that’s going to meet their needs,” she said, adding that many community partners have stepped up to help find housing for the residents.
One of those seniors forced to move is Evelyn Frey, a relatively new resident at Gazebo Apartments who thought she’d found her “forever home” after she left Stowe and moved to South Burlington earlier this year, she said. But when she received the notice to vacate, Frey said she felt “devastated.”
“I felt like my heart stopped for a few beats. And then, of course, I cried,” Frey said.
Last winter, she and her husband sold their home in Stowe as it felt too big for the two of them, she said. Frey found her home at Gazebo in February, just before her husband died in the spring.
The Gazebo staff have been working with her family to find new housing and have a promising apartment lined up in South Burlington, but Frey feels sad to leave the home she’s dubbed the Treetops for the view outside her second-floor balcony window.
The food is “excellent,” and often includes maple walnut ice cream, and the staff have been “kind and patient,” she said. But perhaps most important is that her cats, Rajah and Cleo, were allowed to come along and keep her company.
While she loves where she lives, Frey is confused as to why Gazebo would continue to advertise and accept new residents like herself if they knew renovations were needed.
“I’d like young people to be warned — start saving now for your ‘senior years.’ You’ll be surprised how quickly they arrive,” Frey said.
Frey and the other residents were issued 90-day notices to vacate, per state guidelines.
Gazebo North, the second senior living community, which features 32 studio apartments, will remain open. The business, which boasts an emphasis on independent living in an intimate setting, has been operating in South Burlington since 1985.
Larkin Hospitality also owns and operates other apartment and hotel properties in the area.
