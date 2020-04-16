We live in a time of heroes.
If anyone is qualified to make this assertion, it is Maureen I. Dwyer of South Burlington.
She has rubbed elbows with heroes for most of her life.
In 1968, Dwyer graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
“That was the height of the Vietnam War. There were recruiters coming to the college from the Army and the Navy both my senior and junior year,” Dwyer said.
The recruiters offered a way to pay for a significant portion of her tuition, but she also “wanted to be of service and asked to go to Vietnam.”
After graduation and the state boards, she was sent to basic training for medical corps. She spent a year in the Army in the United States and then she was sent to the war in Indochina.
“I was assigned to the 67th Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhơn,” Dwyer said.
It was late 1969. She was 23 years old. It was the height of United States presence in Vietnam.
A series of chartered planes took her to Danang where she got her assignment to Qui Nhơn. She traveled there by helicopter. It was close to the fighting.
“There was a Yellow Alert, as soon as I landed, which meant probable attack. Red Alert meant imminent attack. Yellow Alert broadcast over the speaker meant you had to get to a bunker,” said Dwyer. “We were always prepared to go on alert.”
Frontlines everywhere
“It was our first type of guerrilla warfare, so the front lines were kind of everywhere,” she said.
Now, our nurses and doctors fight an enemy called COVID-19.
Once again, the front lines are everywhere.
Dwyer and her fellow nurses and doctors worked 12-hour shifts six days a week.
“We had excellent surgeons of every specialty. Most of the injuries were traumatic gunshot wounds or mortar fragments. What are called frag wounds,” she said.
Although they did have casualties from “incoming” fire where she was stationed, most of their casualties came from more hazardous areas away from the hospital compound.
The goal of hospitals like the 67th Evac was to get the injured stabilized enough to be flown to Japan or Germany and from there to be taken to hospitals in the United States. Even as close to the front lines of Vietnam as the evacuation hospitals were, they had state-of-the art equipment, medicine and antibiotics.
The war against infection
“The big problem there was infection from bacteria from the tropical environment,” Dwyer said.
The battle against infection is a constant in hospitals everywhere, all the time, but in Vietnam it was a particularly heated fight. Many of the wounds they dealt with were very dirty, coming from bombs containing nails and rocks in a very muddy environment.
In the war zone, surgeons were performing amputations, brain surgeries, whatever was required, Dwyer said.
Their efforts advanced major developments in the treatment of trauma patients.
“There were very severe burns. Actually, state-of-the-art burn care came out of the Vietnam War,” she said. “The doctors who were drafted were very well trained.”
One thing that perplexed Dwyer during her time in Vietnam and which she sees mirrored in today’s coronavirus crisis: “It’s always amazed me that some patients who had less serious wounds could not survive their stay with us; some patients that had more complex wounds did.”
After a career in nursing that spanned the globe and the years – she was one of the first nurse practitioners in Vermont – she hasn’t answered the question of why some patients thrive while some don’t survive.
She ponders if it is a patient’s strength of will, differences in immune systems, a bacteria like Pseudomonas, or a combination of factors that explains why some people die who seem a sure bet to recover while others survive who seem beyond hope.
“I see some parallels here and now with uncertainty, with the life and death of my patients plus our own as caregivers,” Dwyer said. “It was always something I never really put my finger on.”
Strangers become family
Another similarity between today’s pandemic and what she experienced in the Vietnam War is how hospital staff and caregivers, who start as strangers to their critical-care patients, end up becoming their “family.”
“These guys were like our family, and we were like family to them. Because, by their bedside every day, were nurses, talking with them. We sat with them. We tried to make them laugh. They would tell stories of back home and their families, their girlfriends, their wives,” Dwyer said.
Now, she hears stories about nurses and doctors everywhere with patients whose families can’t come to see them. Caregivers are becoming “the families” of their patients, some of whom don’t survive.
“Sometimes, the staff is the only one who’s with them,” said Dwyer.
As the tally of the dead grew during the Vietnam War, deceased soldiers became statistics that were broadcast over the news every day.
A lesson that Dwyer learned as a young nurse and kept for her whole career was that infection is “the great equalizer.” The face of medical distress views us all the same, “whether you’re a person of stature in terms of success, successful in the world of politics, or whether you’re a homeless man on the street.”
Among the many who have tested positive for this virus are legislators of both parties in both houses of the U.S. Congress. In Britain, Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been afflicted.
The positive result that’s so negative
At 16, Dwyer learned firsthand about the great equalizer.
“I had a ruptured appendix very young. I almost died as a teenager,” she said.
Dwyer was in pain, so her mother took her to see the family practice doctor, who misdiagnosed her problem.
Luckily, for her – and all the people she’s cared for as a nurse over an almost 50-year career – the next morning her mother took her to see a local surgeon who was the father of one of Dwyer’s friends.
He took her right to surgery.
A second surgery and three weeks in the hospital followed – three weeks that set her on the path which led to her life in medicine.
A private duty nurse took care of her during the nights. They would talk.
“She was very motherly, very, very smart and strong. But also, very caring,” Dwyer said. “I guess it was more her presence and her feeling of groundedness. The physical care she gave me, as well as the emotional care.”
When she was scared, the nurse reassured her and while being reassured Dwyer learned an important lesson: “There’s a delicate line in healthcare between not giving false promises but in instilling hope. I think a good nurse or doctor learns how to walk that line.”
Called by medicine
Watching the nurse and other healthcare workers in the hospital, Dwyer realized that medicine was a real calling.
And it was calling to her.
Toward the end of her three weeks in the hospital Dwyer thought, “I just want to be part of this group that helps people get well.”
She sees the healthcare workers who have been invisible at times, having the light shining on them now.
“These heroes don’t go into this profession for the glitz and glamour to shine on them,” Dwyer said.
But she imagines with the vantage point of her combat experience what it must be like for overworked frontline medical workers today: “It’s like a war zone.”
“And these nurses, doctors and caregivers are going in not knowing if their protective equipment is going to shield them,” Dwyer said. “They’re going in for 12-hour shifts, long days, separated from their families and exhausted, dealing with life and death.”
“That’s what it was like in Vietnam. You just do your job. You go from one person to the next. You never have time to grieve or process.”
While she signed up for Vietnam, today’s healthcare heroes didn’t sign up for this. “It’s almost like they’ve been drafted without knowing it.”
However, it’s the same as it ever was – healthcare workers have always been “silent warriors,” she said.