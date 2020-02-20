Even before the first F-35s touched down at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, some residents in surrounding communities shared concerns of increased noise. People cited information from the United States Air Force F-35A Operational Basing Environmental Impact Statement, saying charts showed noise from the new jets would be four times as loud as the F-16s.
The Other Paper spoke with new Wing Commander, Col. David Shevchik to learn more about noise from the F-35s.
The document
The 2013 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is a document that was created by the U.S. Air Force to explore the environmental impacts, including changes in noise levels, of F-35 beddown at the shared Vermont Air National Guard and Burlington International Airport space.
“As presented in the Final EIS, analysis established that no substantial adverse impacts to most resource categories would result from implementing any of the alternatives and associated scenarios,” the report says. “Beddown of the F-35A would change noise conditions and the type of land uses affected by aircraft noise at all alternative locations. At Burlington AGS and Mountain Home AFB, noise levels of 65 dB DNL or greater would affect a larger area than currently found under baseline conditions under any alternative scenario.”
Changes in noise under the F-16s at the Burlington International Airport and the F-35 are outlined in the 2013 report in a chart that used noise modeling to anticipate what conditions could be. Table BR 3.2-1 in the Volume I of the report highlights the predicted differences in Sound Exposure Level (SEL) among other noise changes.
“On average, a person perceives a doubling (or halving) of the sound’s loudness when there is a 10-dB change in sound level,” page 123 of the report says.
Based on that information, and Table BR 3.2-1, the Sound Exposure level (SEL) is shown to be about four-times as loud on an F-35 take off than the F-16. On arrival, the table shows the F-35’s SEL as 17 decibels louder, or about four times as loud. A low approach-and-go in the F-35 is shown as 20 decibels louder than the F-16 or four times as loud.
“This is a great reference document from 2013,” Shevchik said of the Environmental Impact Statement. “I can’t talk to specific numbers. But one thing that I can say is, you know, we’ve been historically a good steward of the community, we will continue to do that we execute noise abatement and mitigation measures and procedures.”
He added that since the guard has received its first F-35 jets it has flown over 100 sorties and has not used afterburner for any of its takeoffs.
“We have a mission to do, and we have training requirements to meet so we’ll do those,” he said. “But we’re going to balance those with obviously continuing to be good stewards of the community because we’re also members within that community.”
The Other Paper shared how some denied the planes were four times as loud as the F-16s and asked why it was considered inaccurate to label them as such.
“Well, I think part of is you can’t just go based upon the numbers,” he said.
The Other Paper asked if the numbers in the Environmental Impact Statement were inaccurate.
Shevchik replied that the report was accurate, but that new noise studies would be performed in the future with the jets actually on base.
“I think they’re accurate. It’s an accurate report,” he said. “But I think going forward, I think now that we have the planes I know there’s going to be future noise studies that are going to be done. And I think, really that’ll be the opportunity to, to reassess and relook at it and see where we’re at.”
According to Lt. Chelsea Clark the 2013 statement used noise modeling without the F-35s at the Burlington International Airport. The new testing will use the actual jets’ noise at the airport versus modeling.
Shevchik said he was unsure if those studies would provide noise levels different than the numbers in the Environmental Impact Statement. He believed the studies were set for 2021.
“I think it’s actually good that now that the jets are here people can kind of hear for themselves and make that assessment versus just kind of a number from a report, you know, six or seven years ago,” Shevchik said.
“What I can say is that we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to mitigate the noise for the community,” he said. “We take pride in the fact that we’re good stewards of the community. And we will continue to do that and whatever noise mitigation measures we can implement.”