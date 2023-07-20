Fort Ticonderoga’s signature event, Defiance & Independence, a two-day battle re-enactment takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.
Featuring more than 300 historical reenactors, this is the largest battle reenactment of the year at Fort Ticonderoga. The battle will highlight the 1777 siege of Ticonderoga, when the British Army attempted to capture the entire American force guarding this strategic position on Lake Champlain.
This two-day battle re-enactment will portray the fighting and maneuvering that culminated in General Arthur St. Clair’s evacuation of Ticonderoga and British General John Burgoyne’s frustration in failing to capture the American force.
Watch, learn and experience first-hand as the battle spans across the historic landscape at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, during two unique battle scenarios. All weekend, through special programs, Fort Ticonderoga brings to life the real stories of soldiers and civilians caught up in this six-day clash between British and American forces.
A brand-new Saturday evening program will recreate the moment Continental Army soldiers prepared to escape capture, even as their cannons continued to hold the British at bay. (Pre-registration for the evening vignette is required; limited tickets available.)
“Ticonderoga was already a legendary place when American forces held back the British here in October 1776,” Stuart Lilie, Fort Ticonderoga’s vice president of public history,” said. “The personal stories of soldiers, sailors, nurses, and warriors make the 1777 Battle for Ticonderoga compelling for visitors of all ages.
For ticket information, visit fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.
