Around the country, full parking lots and long, socially distanced lines are stretching out at community food shelves.
With historic levels of unemployment claims, Vermonters are seeking help in a challenging health and economic environment. At the South Burlington Food Shelf, opened on Nov. 1, the number of clients served has grown to more than 500, food shelf organizer Patrick Leduc said.
“We’ve seen a lot of the same people,” he said. “But every week we see people that we get to meet for the first time and try to help out.”
Leduc is hopeful individuals will start to receive unemployment benefits soon, but said if jobs don’t return, there may be greater need in the future.
The shelf has adjusted to operations under COVID-19. Instead of serving clients inside the building, through an escorted shopping model, volunteers now bring bags of food to recipients’ cars.
The food shelf is maintaining a list of needed food and supplies on its website, and people who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out.
Leduc said he’s thankful for the community’s support. Recently, the South Burlington Rotary gave a grant to the shelf, as did the Vermont Food Bank. Donations from the public and Trader Joe’s are continuing to roll in, Leduc said.
“We’ve seen donations from individuals and businesses in South Burlington just skyrocket over the last few months,” Leduc said. Compared to the organization’s early months, donations doubled in March, and in April, doubled March totals, he added.
“We’ve really just seen the community step up big time,” Leduc said. “On behalf of the people that are in need, there’s just a huge thank you to be said to South Burlington residents and businesses for taking care of each other.”
Neighbors helping neighbors
Dotted along neighborhood streets across the state and the nation, Little Free Libraries serve as the book-lovers’ equivalent of paying it forward. People are encouraged to take a book from the small structures, and, if they can, leave one of their own books for another person to enjoy.
In 2016, Hinesburg took the “Little Free” idea one step further. Following a concept that originated in Arkansas, the town built and stocked a “Little Free Pantry” for food insecure neighbors.
The Little Free Pantry is a wooden structure about the size of a rabbit hutch, filled with nonperishable foods. It is intended to help neighbors in need, but not meant to replace a food shelf.
Four years after it launched, and amid the COVID-19 economic downturn, the Hinesburg Little Free Pantry is in higher demand than ever before.
About one in five Vermonters is food insecure, and the pandemic has seen a surge in those numbers, said Lori McKenna, a member of the United Church of Hinesburg and one of the Little Free Pantry volunteers.
“It’s not an organization, it’s not a nonprofit, it’s just the concept of neighbors helping neighbors with food insecurity,” McKenna said. She was quick to add that the church isn’t the founder of the pantry – it’s a community effort in which anyone and everyone can become involved.
Before the pandemic, the pantry was stocked once or twice per week with donated goods, and additional victuals purchased with monetary donations.
Now, the Little Free Pantry must be stocked every day to keep up with increased demand.
“We have found that the usage has skyrocketed during the pandemic,” McKenna said.
And contributions have increased, too. Over the past month, the pantry received about $2,500 in donations.
These have come in both food and monetary form, with the uptick coinciding with the arrival of many Vermonters’ federal stimulus checks.
“Our goal is to keep the pantry full,” McKenna said. As of late April, the pantry was most in need of baking goods, proteins like tuna and personal hygiene supplies.
Community members who stock the pantry have taken to wearing gloves and using hand sanitizer before touching the pantry, McKenna said.
For those who are uncomfortable stopping by to donate goods, checks can be mailed to the church with “Little Free Pantry” written in the memo line, she added.
Going digital
The Shelburne Food Shelf had to adjust when COVID-19 threatened its modus operandi.
Normally, volunteers guide shoppers around the food shelf to select goods. But the small space is not conducive to social distancing.
Adapting quickly to face COVID-19 challenges, the shelf now has an online survey for residents to order food. For those without internet access, food shelf directors are offering survey help over the phone.
Food orders are packed by a member of the shelf’s nine-person board and delivered by volunteers. The shelf is still open bimonthly, offering curbside pickup on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.
And the shelf is continuing its emergency food phone line to serve people on off weeks. A separate emergency line is available to aid those who are facing eviction or utility shut-off.
The Shelburne Food Shelf has “definitely seen an increase” in demand in recent weeks, said Pam Brangan, vice chair of the board.
In March 2019, about 53 families were served by the shelf. But in March 2020, that number rose to about 63 families, Brangan said. Likewise, April 2019 saw about 61 families served, while April 2020 had over 80 families seeking aid.
Community support has also grown. As COVID-19 took root, the shelf stopped collecting food donations. Financial contributions started to pour in shortly thereafter.
“It’s been pretty tremendous, the outpouring of support is quite humbling and it’s amazing to see,” Brangan said.
The shelf has seen contributions from the town and volunteers as well.
Several weeks ago, Shelburne residents began to inquire how they could help the community. A group began discussions on how to support students –now at home– who depend on school meals. They soon learned the schools were continuing to distribute student meals despite remote learning.
But the food shelf saw a way for those interested residents to pitch in. In mid-April, the shelf reached out to community helpers.
“We put out the email through Signup Genius saying, ‘We have nine slots available for people to sign up to deliver food’ and those nine slots were filled up in less than an hour,” Brangan said.
The town also offered aid. With its offices closed to the public, it offered some space for food shelf directors to sort and pack food.
Brangan said she wanted to share a “huge thank you to the community.”
“As awful as this whole pandemic thing is, it’s really amazing to see people are just so supportive and wanting to help,” Brangan said. “The kindness factor is something really positive.”