F-35A Lightning IIs from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida will be flying with Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing through July 28.
Scheduled take-off windows are between 9:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. from July 13-15, July 18-22 and July 25-28.
“We’re happy to accommodate our active duty counterparts from Florida,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th operations group commander. “This is a great opportunity to demonstrate interoperability within the total force.”
The public is also invited to a free open house at the 158th Fighter Wing on Sunday, Sept. 11.
For information about the flying schedule, go to vtguard.com/f35.
