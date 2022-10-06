Members of South Burlington Police Department joined with members of South Burlington Fire Department and other area agencies in the Special Olympics Vermont Law Enforcement Torch Run on Sept. 16 to run the Flame of Hope through the city on its way to open the 2022 Special Olympics fall games in Vermont.
