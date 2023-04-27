South Burlington Public Library hosts a talk on “Fixer Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing System,” a new book by Jenny Schuetz, senior fellow of the Brookings Institute, on Wednesday, May 3, 5:30-7 p.m.
Sponsored by the library and the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee, Vince Bolduc of the committee and Jess Hyman of the Fair Housing Project of Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity will facilitate the discussion.
Multiple copies of the book are available to borrow from the library circulation desk with extra copies provided by the city of Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office.
Want to join the conversation but haven’t read the book? Visit bit.ly/3LliUzh for links to summary videos and author interviews.
One reviewer wrote, “This book offers a well-written, well-researched and insightful analysis of what is not working in housing and land use policies in the United States and how to fix them.”
Another said, “If you think housing policy is dry and technocratic, ‘Fixer-Upper’ will convince you otherwise. Jenny Schuetz clearly and succinctly explains how current policies—from local zoning to federal tax policy — contribute to some of the country’s most urgent economic and social problems. Her proposed solutions are both practical and provocative — worthy of serious debate.”
For more information, contact the library at southburlingtonlibrary.org or 802-846-4140.
Join virtually at bit.ly/3H5h96H.
