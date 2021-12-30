Micah Genzlinger was only 16 when he began fighting fires in South Burlington, a sophomore running out of class across the street to the fire station whenever he was needed.
Almost 21 years ago to the day, the South Burlington City Council honored Genzlinger for his service to the city upon his retirement as captain of the South Burlington Fire Department.
After fighting fires as a teen, Genzlinger officially joined the department as a career firefighter Dec. 26, 2000, before rising to lieutenant and then captain in 2017.
In his time in South Burlington, Genzlinger wore many hats in addition to his fire helmet. When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana, Genzlinger was one of the first South Burlington firefighters deployed to help with the painful aftermath.
He oversaw the department’s recruit academy and served as training coordinator, fleet maintenance officer and lead instructor for the active shooter incident rescue task force program, among other roles.
Genzlinger upped emergency services through cross-training staff in fire suppression, emergency medical services and technical rescue services, and he created the department’s first energy savings project, according to the city council resolution passed Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.