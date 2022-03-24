Now that temperatures are warming and the ground is thawing the South Burlington Department of Public Works is shifting out of winter mode and getting ready for normal spring and summer activities.
The department is currently taking equipment like street sweepers and line striping equipment out of storage and de-winterizing it.
“If the weather holds, you should see our crews out sweeping and striping in the next few weeks. Our highway crew has been filling potholes with cold patch between snow storms all winter,” said Tom DiPietro, director of public works department.
He said that once the paving plants open, the crews will switch over to hot mix, which stays in the potholes much better than the cold patch.
“Motorists should notice an improvement in road surface conditions,” DiPietro said.
South Burlington does not close roads or impose additional weight limit restrictions in the spring. All South Burlington roads use the state’s standard weight limit of 24,000 pounds.
DiPietro said that overweight vehicles need a permit from the department of public works from its website.
“During mudseason, we may ask overweight vehicles to avoid certain roads on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.