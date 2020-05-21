While Chittenden County’s annual Relay For Life has been postponed to Sept. 26, the American Cancer Society has created a new virtual event to make up for lost funds.
The organization’s first-ever “Brick Masters For A Cure” virtual brick building competition is set to begin May 22.
LEGO fans of all ages can participate by using plastic bricks to build their masterpiece. Competitors will have eight days to build, complete and photograph or video their creation. Categories are by grade level or family participation and includes a “Masters Level” category which must incorporate motors, advanced parts or power systems.
“As we all continue to practice social distancing, this is a fun an easy way to honor cancer patients and survivors and ensure the mission of the American Cancer Society continues during this critical time,” said Hilary Casillas, the organization’s senior manager of community development.
To compete in one of five categories and to have the theme of the Master Challenge revealed, participants must donate or raise $100 or more by May 22.
Winners will be announced on June 4. Prizes will be awarded for best build in each age/skill band and for top overall fundraiser. For more information and to register, visit acsengage.org/brickmasters2020.
Meanwhile, Chittenden County’s Relay For Life announced a new venue for their event this fall, South Burlington’s Technology Park.
Community Development Manager Calli Willette said that, as of now, the local Relay for Life will feature in-person activities and entertainment following proper social distancing ordinances directed by the governor. A virtual component will be available for those who are not comfortable joining in person or are immune compromised.
“We are doing our best to adapt to our new normal so we can continue to fund our mission and support cancer patients who need us now more than ever,” Willette said.