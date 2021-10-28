A program developed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that feeds hungry Vermonters and supports local restaurants has been extended.
The Vermont Everyone Eats Program, which started in August 2020, has achieved nearly all its goals, according to Jean Hamilton, the southeast coordinator for the program. It has brought much needed funds to the restaurant industry, fed thousands of food-insecure Vermonters, and empowered local farms by providing markets for their produce.
The program hit the one million meals served mark in April, according to a press release from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
Hamilton said the funding for the program is continuing until the end of the year.
“The program was initially authorized with a $5 million dollar allocation from the coronavirus relief fund. Since then, the program has been entirely paid for by FEMA reimbursement because this program is a suite of services that the state has pulled together as part of the crisis response, the food assistance response for the pandemic,” she said.
“We anticipate that FEMA will continue to reimburse because the conditions of the pandemic and crisis are continuing to be in place through the end of the year,” Hamilton said.
The program will continue in other ways after funding runs out, Hamilton said.
“There’s a lot that will be carried forward intuitively and by default because of networks and connections that have been made between the farms and restaurant partnerships,” Hamilton said. “Similarly, many of the restaurants are in direct relationships with community partners, actually delivering their meals to a food shelf or community organization each week. These relationships won’t end once the funding runs out.”
The pandemic has only strengthened the resolve of people who work with the hungry, she said.
“We always have too much hunger in our state and in our country,” Hamilton said. “I don’t think anyone who works with hunger wants to go back to the pre-pandemic normal of hunger, because it’s appalling.”
Bliss Bee, a local restaurant with locations in Williston and South Burlington, participates in the program.
Noah Palker, a line cook, said the program has benefited the restaurant.
“It’s great that the meals are locally sourced, everyone wins,” said Palker. “Farmers are making money off of their products, we’re making money off of flipping their products and feeding hungry people.”
