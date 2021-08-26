Over 30 unionized Burlington International Airport employees “stand united” in calling for the firing of aviation director Gene Richards, according to a petition of no confidence submitted to Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger and the city council Aug. 20.
“We have lost all trust, faith and confidence in Director Richards and we urgently stress that the following signatures is a display of solidarity in saying ‘enough is enough’ and that he be terminated for cause,” the petition states.
It is signed by 34 members of the Local 1343 union.
Richards was quietly placed on paid administrative leave June 30, nearly two months ago, with no explanation. The Burlington human resources office received a complaint against the director and immediately started investigating, according to local news outlets, but neither the Burlington city council nor the airport commission were immediately informed.
The airport is in South Burlington but is managed by its sister city.
South Burlington city council chair Helen Riehle serves on the airport commission and noted she has not received any new information since June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.