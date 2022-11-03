In-person voting for the 2022 midterm election will be held on Nov. 8 throughout the state.
If voting by mail at this point in the process, officials suggest dropping off ballots directly at your polling place and not through the U.S. Postal Service.
Here are the hours and locations of local polling places in South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg, where polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations.
South Burlington
District CHI-8: City Hall Senior Center, 180 Market St.
District CHI-9: F.H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St.
District CHI-10: Chamberlin School, 262 White St.
District CHI-11: F.H. Tuttle Middle School, 500 Dorset St.
District CHI-12: Orchard School, 2 Baldwin Avenue
Shelburne
Shelburne Town Center Gym
Charlotte
Charlotte Town Hall, 159 Ferry Road.
Hinesburg
Hinesburg Town Offices, 10632 Vermont Route 116
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.