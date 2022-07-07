Tequila, tacos and chile con queso could be coming soon to a South Burlington parking lot near you. Specifically, to the University Mall parking lot where El Gato Cantina plans to park a food truck for the summer.
The restaurant, which serves cantina-style Mexican street food and some juicy cocktails, has two sit-down locations in Burlington and Essex Junction.
Approval from the South Burlington Development Review Board in late June kickstarted a 30-day appeal period for El Gato’s seasonal use permit. Discussion at the hearing was brief, focusing on a few questions regarding lighting and music, and wrapped up with the board approving the plan.
El Gato hopes to serve from 5-9 p.m. from June to October. In addition to the truck, there will be tables and 16 seats for patrons who prefer to tackle their tacos while seated.
If El Gato is granted its zoning permit, and pending any appeals, the food truck should be up and serving grub within the month.
