Last Friday marked the start of early voting for August primaries in Vermont, bringing the state’s largest freshman class of legislators in years one step closer to the Statehouse.
Those who’ve requested ballots by mail will each receive a Democrat, Republican and Progressive ballot, the state’s three major parties. Only one ballot should be filled out, although all three must be received by your local clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on primary election day, Aug. 9. That means that early ballots should be post-marked a week or more before that to be safe, returned to the drop-box at city hall by 4:30 p.m. on election day or returned to your appropriate polling location before polls close on election day.
If you’ve not registered to vote yet, there’s still time: new voter registration can be filled out online, by mail or in person at your local clerk’s office.
If you’re in South Burlington, that’s Donna Kinville who’s been printing hordes of ballots all last week and prepping them for early voting. This is the greatest number of ballots she’s handled yet, as redistricting gave the city a fifth House district and a whole new landscape for the state Senate.
The Secretary of State’s office website has helpful information about elections in Vermont, including its MyVoterPage dedicated to information on voter registration status, absentee ballots, poll locations, sample ballots and more.
“In 2020 we saw a record number of voters safely and securely cast their ballots early by mail, in-person at the clerk’s office, through a secure ballot drop box, or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary of State Jim Condos said in a press release. “Whatever voting method you choose, make sure to get out and exercise your right to vote. Your vote is your voice!”
Local state legislators
In South Burlington, the House race should be quiet, as all candidates are running unopposed, but the Senate race could see turnover if voters don’t reelect the three incumbents and go instead for one of two challengers. No Republican or Progressive candidate submitted paperwork to represent South Burlington in Montpelier, meaning the local delegation will remain Democratic.
On the Democratic party ballot are:
• Sen. Thomas Chittenden, of South Burlington, who hopes to keep his seat for a second term. He also serves on the city council and works as a professor at the University of Vermont.
• Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, of Williston, another incumbent first elected in 2000. She penned Prop 5, the bill codifying reproductive rights into the Vermont Constitution that will go before voters in November.
• Steve May, of Richmond, a former selectboard member who works as a social worker and runs a private practice in Montpelier.
• Lewis Mudge, of Charlotte, who serves on the Charlotte selectboard.
• Kesha Ram Hinsdale, of Shelburne, who seeks a second term. She was a surprise candidate, having campaigned for months to take over U.S. Rep. Peter Welch’s seat and at the last minute pulled out to run for state Senate. She has also served in the House of Representatives from 2008-2016.
Five people are running unopposed for state representative in each of the city’s House districts. Depending on where you live, you’ll receive a ballot with the option to vote for one state representative:
• Noah Hyman is running in the city’s new fifth district, Chittenden-8.
• Emilie Krasnow is running for Rep. Ann Pugh’s seat in Chittenden-9. She also serves on the housing trust fund committee.
• Kate Nugent, who serves as a justice of the peace and on the board of civil authority, is running for Rep. Maida Townsend’s seat in Chittenden-10.
• Former school board member Brian Minier is running for Rep. John Killacky’s seat in Chittenden-11.
• The only returning representative, Martin LaLonde, is running to keep his seat in Chittenden-12.
Statewide office
The August primary will also give shape to a competitive race for Vermont’s single U.S. House seat, currently held by Democrat Rep. Peter Welch who is running for retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat.
The state could finally send a woman to Congress as Democrats Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Sianay Chase Clifford, Republicans Anya Tynio and Ericka Redic, and Progressive Barbara Nolfi compete for the House seat. Democrat Louis Meyers, of South Burlington, is also running, as is independent Liam Madden, though his name is on the Republican ballot.
Leahy announced his retirement after eight terms earlier this year, Welch tossed his hat in the ring, triggering a barrage of candidates to come forward itching to go to Washington. He’s running against challengers in his own party, Isaac Evans-Frantz and Niki Thran, Republicans including Gerald Malloy, Myers Mermel and former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, and a Progressive, Martha Abbott.
This story has been updated to clarify when early ballots must be returned. The clerk’s office will not accept ballots returned to the city hall drop-box after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
