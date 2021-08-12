Traffic was disrupted Saturday for three hours on Shelburne Road and Interstate 189 in South Burlington after a dump truck carrying an excavator tipped its load.
James Weston, 62, of Essex was westbound on Swift Street driving a 2019 dump truck and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Shelburne Road near Denny’s Restaurant about 9:35 a.m., South Burlington Police said.
The truck, which was hauling an excavator on a flatbed trailer, made the turn, but the trailer tipped onto its left side, Patrol Sgt. Dan Brunelle said. The excavator remained chained to the long trailer.
The white dump truck, owned by R.J. Excavating of Essex, remained upright.
Weston was uninjured, city police said. There was moderate damage to the trailer. Some cold patch was needed to fill some damage to Shelburne Road, Brunelle said.
Northbound and southbound traffic slowed on Shelburne Road. Westbound traffic on I-189 backed up in both lanes past the back side of WCAX-TV.
The driver was not impaired, and the case remains under investigation, Brunelle said.
Capt. Kevin Andrews of the Department of Motor Vehicles did a safety check of the truck. He said it appeared a metal hook failed, but no other issues were detected. Safety chains remained in place for the trailer and truck, Andrews said.
South Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Police assisted at the scene. Investigators cleared the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. and normal traffic flow slowly resumed.
