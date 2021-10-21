In one corner of a Burlington High School locker room, a drag queen in an orange sparkling halter dress dipped their head to pull on an auburn wig, tucking in stragglers before flipping back the tresses. A couple of queens practiced poses nearby, towering in A-line sheath gowns, while others sat still with their eyes closed, awaiting sweeps of mascara and highlighter.

“Anybody know where the hairspray is?” someone called above the clatter of conversation and shrieks of glee. The locker room din didn’t even compare to the roar of fans in the football stands as the full spectrum of drag royalty strutted across the track for the Seawolves half-time show and first ever drag ball.

Students and faculty from South Burlington and Burlington high schools’ Gender and Sexuality Alliances hosted the event at their football team’s homecoming game last Friday, Oct. 15. The team, which also includes Winooski high schoolers, won 35 to 14 against St. Johnsbury, but the talk of the night was the schools’ half-time drag show, complete with a catwalk, vogue-ing, dancing and a lip sync to “Rainbow Reign.”

The idea to host a drag show began with Andrew LeValley, a Burlington High School English teacher and advisor to the school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance, or GSA. LeValley suggested the idea — concocted over happy hour drinks — to the students who were “psyched,” while school officials “didn’t bat an eye.” The support from the student body, the faculty and the greater community was strong ahead of the event, he said, and made clearer as rainbow-clothed fans waved Pride flags and cheered in the stands.

People of any gender can be drag queens, kings or royalty in between, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality. They define drag as “a type of entertainment where people dress up and perform, often in highly stylized ways.”

For LeValley, drag is “a moment for people to pick part of themselves that they love” and personify that.

“Literally, give it a personality and put it on and be that person. It can be an escape and it can be a moment of liberation,” a moment of ownership or of art, he said. “Drag has so many full rich elements to it, in that it can educate and then also be beautiful.”

Hints of nervousness

South Burlington sophomore Micah Allen felt anxious before the group walked the runway, but their confidence grew under the lights.

“My personal favorite moment was the time I was walking — it was the one part of the night I didn’t feel any anxiety at all. Walking down the stage, hearing people cheer for me being myself — it was perfect,” Allen said. They described their drag persona as a “celestial, enigmatic yet friendly being,” named Caderyn Astralis, a Welsh name meaning Battle King and the origin word of astral.

Erin Randall, South Burlington High School health educator and advisor to the students’ Gender and Sexuality Alliance, joined LeValley in planning the event.

“It’s really just an opportunity for people to dress up and to showcase support for the LGBTQ community, and just celebrate,” Randall said. She strutted the catwalk as a king in a spiffy vest, tie, slicked hair and fake facial hair. The show was “amazing,” she said afterwards, noting her students were alive with excitement and nerves beforehand.

“It’s a big deal and I think it’s a risk to participate, so I’m just really proud of the students,” Randall said.

In the weeks leading up to the homecoming game, multiple incidents of students using racist, sexist and transphobic language occurred at school sporting events around the state.

At the end of September, hundreds of people showed up for a Winooski High School boys’ soccer team after racial slurs were shouted at the team during a game against Enosburg Falls High School, according to multiple news outlets.

In early October at a volleyball match between South Burlington and Burlington high schools, racial and transphobic slurs were allegedly shouted at Burlington players from a spectator in the stands. The game abruptly ended with Burlington players walking off the court; later the South Burlington team offered to take the forfeit.

Just one day later, the Hartford High School girls’ soccer team walked off the field in the middle of a game at Fair Haven Union High School because of alleged sexual harassment from the stands, according to the Valley News.

“I think it’s incredibly relevant right now,” LeValley said, given statewide and national conversations about discrimination in the sports world.

“I think what’s so wonderful about the relevance is that the LGBTQ community is a community that touches everyone regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, anything like that. The intersectionality of it is amazing,” LeValley said.

Not only did the drag show spotlight the queer community, but it also lifted the voices of students of color who were hurt at recent sporting events, LeValley added. “It is a moment to be like, actually, we’re going to take that voice away from those naysayers.”

Allen hopes more people will feel inspired to learn more and experiment with drag: “This was a really good experience, and I think people should step outside their comfort zones and try making a persona and performing, even if it’s just for themselves,” they said.