As of Oct. 25, 50 percent of Vermonters reside in municipalities that have adopted a declaration of inclusion, according to the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
With this milestone, 73 towns and cities — with 52 percent of the population — have each pledged themselves to welcome and treat equitably all members of marginalized communities who visit, reside or do business.
The Declaration of Inclusion Initiative is an ongoing effort to raise consciousness about diversity, equity and justice and the positive effect that diversity can have on the economy. The inaugural declaration of inclusion was adopted in Franklin in September 2020. Since its inception, the initiative has been led by three Rutland County volunteers: Bob Harnish, Al Wakefield and Norm Cohen. The goal of the initiative is for a declaration of inclusion to be adopted by each of Vermont’s 246 municipalities.
“The goal of this initiative is for each Vermont municipality to adopt a declaration of inclusion that commits to implementing plans, policies, programs, procedures and relevant training that support and advance the intent and spirit of the declaration,” said Wakefield. “We look forward to progress being made across Vermont by the implementation of each declaration.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.