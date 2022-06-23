Supreme Court Associate Justice John A. Dooley of South Burlington was recognized for 30 years of service to the Vermont Supreme Court.
The Chittenden County Bar Association commissioned photographer Gillian Randal to create his portrait and organized an unveiling ceremony on June 9, 2022, at the Chittenden County Courthouse, Main Street, Burlington.
Dooley was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in 1987 by Gov. Madeline Kunin and, with Dooley, unveiled the portrait.
Speakers at the ceremony included Chittenden County Bar Association president Mick Leddy, former Vermont Superior Court judge Michael Kupersmith, Vermont Supreme Court chief justice Paul Reiber, Federal Court of Appeals judge Beth Robinson, former Supreme Court justice Marilyn Skoglund and the guest of honor.
Also in attendance were former Vermont Superior Court judges Matthew Katz, David Jenkins, Ben Joseph and Alden Bryan, retired Supreme Court justice James Morse, and William Sessions, senior judge, U.S. District Court.
