Outgoing South Burlington school district superintendent David Young is the new super of Vermont’s Catholic schools, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington has announced.
Young began his teaching and administrative career in Fairfax before serving as the principal of the Georgia Elementary School for 10 years. He has spent the last 17 years with the South Burlington School District. He started at South Burlington as the assistant superintendent and served as the superintendent for the last 11 years.
“David Young’s extensive leadership experience as an assistant superintendent and superintendent will be a great asset to our Catholic school system,” Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne said. “We are confident he will build upon the strong academic and faith-based education our schools currently offer and lead them to new heights.”
Young received a bachelor’s degree from Norwich University and served in the U.S. Army as an officer before returning to his alma mater for a master’s in education administration.
“I look forward to the opportunity to support Bishop Coyne and the leaders in the Vermont Catholic schools,” said Young. “I believe that relationship development leads to trust, and with that formation, honest and reflective outcomes emerge.”
Young grew up in Burlington and currently lives in South Burlington with his wife, Linda. They have three children, Austin, Anna and Connor, and a son-in-law, Colden. Three of the four are educators.
His daughter Anna and son-in-law, Colden Golann, welcomed a baby girl, Kate Elodie Golann, into their family on May 12.
