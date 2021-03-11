As the election for South Burlington school board crept closer, Travia Childs stopped mentioning her son’s name on social media out of fear for his safety.

During the last week of her campaign, when attacks on her job experience, her education, even her grammar felt relentless, Childs asked herself if she really wanted to win. “I didn’t at that point,” she recalled. Even though Childs would likely be the first person of color to sit on the board, she hadn’t expected racism to play a role in the election.

“This is a liberal state,” she said, though her kids told her she was living in a bubble.

Residents on social media accused one another of racial bias and harried Childs with what city councilor Meaghan Emery at one point called “an inordinate amount of scrutiny.”

Still, Childs won the two-year school board seat on March 2 with 2,969 votes, more than candidates Scott Bronson, with 1,419 votes, and James P. Johnson Jr., with 638 votes, combined.

She and Rebecca Day, who won a three-year seat in a quiet race with 2,835 votes, attended their first meeting as members on March 4.

A heated campaign

Childs announced her candidacy for the South Burlington school board in January proclaiming her roles as a mother, an educator, a youth mentor and a Navy veteran.

On Facebook community forums for South Burlington, she posted questions about the school budget and descriptions of her past job experience and platform.

“Being a high school teacher and a woman of color in an environment where there are not a lot of us, it makes a difference,” Childs told The Other Paper during the campaign. “I have been through a lot and that’s why it’s very important when students look around, that they know someone has their back.”

Childs is likely the first person of color to sit on the South Burlington school board. She expressed her hope that students and staff of color would see themselves represented in district policymaking, though her ultimate goal was to advocate for and understand all students — not just those who look like her.

She noticed that the level of scrutiny about her resume and the volume of questions she received was not equal to that of fellow candidates, Bronson and Johnson.

A few people questioned her rank as lieutenant in the Navy, implying that inconsistencies in her social media posts suggested dishonesty. Childs clarified that she is a lieutenant — neither first nor second, since the Navy does not classify ranks in that way.

One Facebook user asked to know all of the courses she’d taught in her 20 plus years as an educator.

Another criticized her use of the prefix Dr. (evoking a parallel with a Wall Street Journal op-ed about first lady Dr. Jill Biden whom the author called, “kiddo,”) even though Childs holds a doctorate.

On Feb. 10, Gerry Silverstein, administrator of the “South Burlington (SB) Public Schools - 2020 and beyond,” Facebook page, published an 843-word post questioning her use of the term “professor” to refer to herself, since he said, professor “is associated with an extraordinary accomplishment record within the academic community. The reader will have to decide for themselves whether they think it is appropriate for candidate Childs to refer to herself as professor.”

By comparison, no one asked Johnson for a list of classes he taught as a former educator, nor how many cars he’s sold as a salesman. A few people asked Bronson about his work background in retail and management, but no one questioned whether he was really a supervisor.

Others questioned how Childs could be qualified if she misspelled words or misused grammar on social media.

In one post dated Feb. 20, user Sandie Blair noted that Childs had misspelled the word “principal,” sparking South Burlington resident Monica Ostby to question why the same proofreading standards weren’t being applied to Bronson or Johnson.

When Blair suggested Bronson might not capitalize letters as a sign of modesty, Ostby replied: “Does Merriam Webster suggest modesty is an appropriate replacement for proper grammar? Forgive my going at this so strongly, but I take what seems to be racist bias as something that our community needs to call out.”

Childs’ family and friends cautioned her to avoid social media. But a few days before the election, Childs posted a video to Facebook, asking her neighbors for a “fair shot.”

“I will be the first person of color to sit on the board. I am the only candidate that is being asked difficult questions, or even questions at all,” she said in the video. “Some people don’t like me because I’m outspoken. Some people seem not to like me because I’m educated. Some people don’t like me because of my experiences. All I’m asking is for a fair shot. If you’re going to ask me a question, ask the other two candidates [as well].”

Later that night, South Burlington resident Tyler Hart wrote in response: “Candidate Travia Childs has said in her video that ‘she can bring a lot to the school board because of the color of her skin.’ Not what Martin Luther King said. He wanted to be judged by the content of his character, not the color of his skin. I really wish that race didn’t enter into every single conversation. I’m frankly sick of it.”

Even though many jumped to Childs’ defense, starting a heated comment war that ended in the admin turning off comments, Childs said she began to understand first-hand why in recent years, other Vermonters of color have left positions around the state — from Representative Kiah Morris in 2018 to Tabitha Moore, the former head of the NAACP in Rutland in January this year.

“Travia Childs is the most qualified for this position and yet has endured far more harassment than any of the other candidates... Racism is real and this post shows that it is real in South Burlington,” wrote South Burlington resident Cassie Bjelić in response to Hart’s post.

Fellow resident Gin Ferrara added that although “Travia is clearly the most qualified, both on paper and through her willingness to answer questions that our community continues to press upon her ... she has to work ten times as hard as her fellow candidates to be taken as seriously — and that is the definition of racism.”

Even city councilor Meaghan Emery chimed in her support, suggesting Childs take the “inordinate amount of scrutiny” as a sign of success. “But I don’t doubt that there is bias involved. You’re a woman and a person of color. As a woman, I know that the bias is real, and I have no doubt that this is also related to your campaign to represent students of color. It takes real courage and strength to take this on directly, and I applaud you, Dr. Travia Childs,” wrote Emery.

On the other side

On Town Meeting Day March 2, Childs won more votes than any other candidate in the election, across two school board races and a tight city council race.

While she recalled every day feeling like a fight leading up to the election, Childs said her family and friends kept her afloat until the end.

Not only her friends, but strangers reached out to her on social media to declare their support and offer empathy; others volunteered to stand outside of polls to campaign with her. At least nine people wrote in letters of support and endorsement to this newspaper.

“I learned a lot. I’m stronger because I learned not to say anything,” said Childs, or at least to realize that the votes speak for themselves.

Upon reflection, Childs is tired but grateful that the election is over. Her goal moving forward is the same as when she started her campaign: to ensure that all student voices are heard.