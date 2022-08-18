South Burlington residents voted in steady numbers last Tuesday for Vermont’s primary election, though fewer seemed to choose their candidates in person this year — a shift likely caused by greater access to early voting.
“We had a higher number of early voters than we normally would have for this election, so that helps offset the foot traffic we’ve seen today,” said City Clerk Donna Kinville, who was working at the F.H. Tuttle Middle School polling location that day.
The increase in early, mail-in voting in the past decade, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, seems to have eased the influx of voters swarming polling places on Election Day. Voters can request early ballots for any reason — even simply to avoid long lines.
The shift has made it simpler for some to cast their ballots. But it has also left poll workers and elections officials feeling a little wistful.
“It has kind of diminished Election Day — we don’t have everyone at the polls, voicing their opinion,” she said.
Early voting, however, has not decreased turnout throughout the state. Statewide, about 129,330 people voted in the primary out of about 501,400 registered voters, or about 26 percent, according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office. That was up from turnout in the 2020 primary, which saw about 22 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
“This year we’ve seen something like 40,000 Vermonters vote by mail,” said Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who was greeting voters outside the Orchard School polling place. “But also today, we’re seeing lots and lots of Vermonters coming to the polls. It’s wonderful to see.”
Gray, a candidate in the Democratic primary for the U.S. House, would finish second to Vermont Senate Majority Leader Becca Balint in the Democratic primary for the seat.
Along with the high numbers, Gray and Kinville described seeing different generational spreads among voters. Whereas Kinville noted a mix of voters in their 50s and above, Gray said she saw voters spanning the age spectrum at polling locations in South Burlington.
“What I feel hopeful about is the turnout across the state today,” Gray said. “Wherever we’ve been, we’ve seen a steady flow of voters, Vermonters of all ages.”
Chittenden County races
Elections in the Chittenden County primary was a whirlwind last Tuesday, with some hard-fought races for state senate, lieutenant governor, state’s attorney and Congress coming to a close.
In the Chittenden Southeast Senate race, incumbents will stick around: Sen. Virginia “Ginny” Lyons of Williston led the pack with a little over 29 percent of the vote according to the Associated Press, followed by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Shelburne, with about 27 percent of the vote and Sen. Thomas Chittenden of South Burlington with 26 percent.
Each garnered over 11,000 votes, while newcomers Lewis Mudge of Charlotte had about 4,700 and Steve May of Richmond walked away with about 2,800. All candidates were Democrats.
The battle for Chittenden County State’s Attorney turned out to be less of a referendum than some expected: incumbent Sarah George won 53 percent of the vote, while challenger Ted Kenney, whose candidacy was supported by public safety unions and some current and former states’ attorneys, had 33 percent of the vote. Almost 4,000 voters who cast Democratic ballots did not vote in this race.
Candidates running to represent South Burlington in the House all won their races as they had no challengers. Freshmen Emilie Krasnow, Noah Hyman, Kate Nugent and Brian Minier won their primaries, as well as incumbent Martin LaLonde. All are Democrats.
Shelburne candidates running for a seat in the House won their races as they had no challengers. Incumbent Kate Webb and newcomer Kate Lalley won their primaries. Both are Democrats and face no Republican opponent in the General Election.
Democrat Dan Gamelin ran unopposed for Chittenden County sheriff and won the seat with a little over 22,000 votes.
Statewide races
Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint clinched the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives a little over an hour after polls closed Tuesday night, winning 60,983 votes, or 60 percent, across the state, while Gray came in second with a little over 37,000 votes.
In the November general election, Balint will face off with Liam Madden, who won the Republican nomination, and Progressive Barbara Nolfi.
Rep. Peter Welch easily won his bid for the Democratic nomination for Senate with over 86,000 votes and will face Republican Gerald Malloy, who beat out Christina Nolan by over 1,000 votes. On the Progressive ballot, Martha Abbott won with less than 500.
Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott won the Republican nomination and will face Democrat Brenda Siegel in the November General Election. Although Siegal garnered 56,000 votes, 30 percent of Democrats who cast ballots in the primary did not vote for her.
Sarah Copeland Hanzas, state rep from Bradford, beat Chris Winters for secretary of state by about 1,800 votes. Hanzas, a Democrat, faces Republican H. Brooke Paige and Progressive Robert Millar in the General.
David Zuckerman of Hinesburg, who previously served as lieutenant governor, won the Democratic nomination against Kitty Toll.
He will face Republican Joe Benning in November.
Democrat Charity Clark and Republican H. Brooke Paige will face off for attorney general in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.