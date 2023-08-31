Davis Cross has won numerous awards, but this one might be his most prolific of all: Worst Daddy in the World.
His full biography is too long to list. An Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Cross has had a prolific, decades-long career as an actor and writer. He’s appeared in dozens of TV and movie productions — the sketch comedy “Mr. Show” with Bob Odenkirk, and “The Ben Stiller Show;” he voiced roles in Boots Riley’s film, “Sorry To Bother You,” and was in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post;” and, of course, he starred as Dr. Tobias Fünke in Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” for which he was twice-nominated as part of the ensemble cast for a Screen Actors Guild Award and won.
He’s currently starring in the Julia Louis-Dreyfus film “You Hurt My Feelings,” the FX series “Justified: City Primeval,” and he will join the cast of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” for its fourth and final season.
But it was standup where Cross first began his career. Named one of the top 100 Stand-Up Comedians of all time, he’s back on tour, celebrating his new status as “Worst Daddy in the World.”
Cross’s 2023 theatre tour will visit 66 cities across North America Ireland and the U.K. For every ticket sold, Cross will donate $2 to The Innocence Project, an organization working to exonerate individuals who have been wrongly convicted.
As a father of 7-year-old daughter, Cross is doing things a little differently by breaking his tour up into segments, flying back and forth from his home to his touring cities so he can spend time with his family.
South Burlington will be his first show back for the fall leg of his tour. The Other Paper interviewed Cross in the lead up to his Sept. 6 leg of the tour at Higher Ground.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
I’d like to offer an early welcome to Vermont, although according to my Google sleuthing it looks like you’ve been around here before.
Oh, many times.
Are you excited to be back?
I’ve outgrown some of my flannels, so yes.
You’ve been to dozens of cities on this tour already, and throughout your career. I’m sure after doing this for as long as you have there’s some familiarity with each city or state. What sort of thoughts come to mind when you head up to Vermont?
I was literally just there — not in Burlington but in Jamaica about two weeks ago with the family. I love Vermont. I spent nine years and change in Boston, so I was up there a lot, mostly doing standup but also just skiing.
I love Burlington. My wife and I honeymooned there and would go up annually and go eat at Hen of the Wood and, you know, just go on little adventures and hikes and things like that.
So, congratulations on your recent accolade as “Worst Daddy in the World,” which I read was selected specifically by your daughter.
I mean, you know, she submitted me, and we still have to wait for the results. It’s done out of Sri Lanka. It’s a global thing. We’ll see. But I’m representing the northern hemisphere.
Of course. Well good luck with that. You’ve said in previous articles that your show is not all about your daughter —
Not even close.
But I’m interested — one of your last specials you do talk about her and just that experience. Has raising a child given a boost to your creativity for writing jokes on the stage or writing material for TV or movies?
I wouldn’t say a boost. It just opens up a new experience to talk about and to cull from. It’s not like I had a kid and I was rushing to the computer like, “I’ve got five new screenplays I want to write.” It just broadens your perspective, which I think is exemplified pretty good in the show. As I said, it’s not an hour and a half of like, you know, “kids are funny.” I start off by talking about being a dad, but pretty quickly I’m off of that and into completely other stuff. But the idea of being a parent and those responsibilities informs a lot of the other material in a — I’m being purposeful about that, because it all kind of threads through, and comes around at the end to being about why — well I won’t give away the ending, but it kind of comes back to the idea of kids.
You’ve said you look forward to going on tour —
Always.
Has that become difficult now that you’re a father?
This tour I’m doing differently than any of the other ones. Before I had a kid, I could just do whatever the f--k I want and I go out for four months, and it was great.
And then the “Oh, C’mon,” tour, my daughter was two, and we drilled a portable crib into the back of the tour bus and the whole family went out. We went all over America and Canada. My wife was doing a book tour in a lot of the same cities, and it was pretty amazing.
But now that (my daughter) is in school, I do not want to go out on the road for four months. So, what I’m doing is definitely way more of a grind — I go out for three, four or five shows, and come back for four days maybe. And then I go back out Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and back Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, that kind of thing.
So that’s a pain in the ass because there’s no tour bus, and the routing is still like, “I’m sorry, there’s no direct flight from Des Moines to Minneapolis, so you’re going to have to get up at 6:30 a.m. and get to the airport and fly to Chicago.” It’s not convenient but, ultimately, it’s worth it because I get to hang out with family more.
You’ve had a prolific career, not just in stand up, but as an actor and writer as well. I’m wondering if you could talk about how the writers’ and actors’ strikes have affected you.
It hasn’t affected me as much as it’s affected other folks who were working or had something they were going to do that got shut down, and, of course, all the attendant industries that are part and parcel of creating a TV show or making movie.
I just got very lucky on the timing in the sense that this tour was put together because there was something that Bob Odenkirk and I had written and sold and we were going to do for Paramount Plus, but then they decided not to do it. So, I was like, “Oh, s--t, well, now what do I do?” I had well over 50 percent of the material, enough to go out on the road, so I just concentrated on getting an hour and booking it.
So, I’ve been doing stand-up pretty much since the beginning of the year and started the tour in March. So, I know I’m going to be doing those shows, I know I’ve got an income coming, and I’m quite lucky in that respect that, just the timing of everything, I’m less affected than other folks who are just sent home.
Have you been in support, on the picket lines?
Oh, f--k yeah. Absolutely. This is incredibly important. It’s so egregious what (industry executives) want to do, it threatens the whole industry. And that’s not hyperbole, that is absolutely not hyperbole, that is the truth.
I’ve read all of this stuff about keeping the rights to actors’ AI likeness and things like that —
F--k these people. F--k em’ hard. They’re just disgusting.
Disney’s CEO really added fuel to the fire with his comments.
But that comment isn’t like — that’s what they feel and that’s what they think. And their whole thing is like, “Oh, well, we’ll wait until they lose their apartments,” says the guy with nine multimillion-dollar properties and three yachts and the private airplane — we’ll wait until half the industry gets evicted and is living on the streets. That’s the plan. But again, that’s not a strategic, tactical thing to say. It’s what they believe, he just sort of slipped up and said it.
You’ve been vocal throughout your career on politics and your criticisms of both the Republican and Democratic Party and obviously Donald Trump. The writers’ and actors’ strikes, they’re just one of many popping up. What do you think is driving these strikes? And what does that say about our political reality here in 2023?
People are just getting fed up. It’s not like it was the status quo and then all of a sudden this popped up. This has been getting worse and worse for workers every single year, and every administration.
And then you see the frustration, understandably, that a lot of people have when Biden campaigns like “I’m going to be the first pro-union President since FDR,” and he didn’t do s--t. Where is he on this?
And because the Democrats are funded, in great part, by all these Hollywood trillion-dollar behemoths — it’s yet another of the multiple examples of the Democrats just being beholden to moneyed interests, and, you know, making a big noise but not doing s--t.
He should be out there with the Starbucks workers who want to unionize. They’re working for a guy who declared for the presidency who is so anti-worker and anti-equity and has said as much. As you can tell I’m very strongly pro-union, I’ve benefited from it in multiple ways over the years. I wish my union was a little stronger, but it’s all step-by-step.
What do you see as your role in politics and political activism as a comedian?
There’s always a role whatever you do. If you’re in the public arena and you make a statement that says, “I think Fascism is bad,” then obviously you’re influencing someone on some side. There’s a role to be played, but I don’t think it’s incumbent on anybody to play that role.
If you want to just do jokes that are about being a Jewish lesbian, do that, who cares. There’s a million really great comics out there who don’t do anything that’s remotely political that I love and I’m a fan of. I’m just talking about stuff that’s important to me, hopefully in a funny way, and if somebody likes it, if it influences somebody, great. If not, whatever.
