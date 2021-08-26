COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Burlington at 706 as of Aug. 18, a steady increase since July when the spread in Chittenden County pushed it over into masking territory per Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
Numbers have jumped higher since South Burlington city manager Jessie Baker reported 684 local cases at the city council meeting Aug. 17.
People living in regions with a substantial spread, meaning at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people, should wear masks indoors regardless of whether they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
In early August, city officials announced they would begin encouraging all staff and visitors to city hall and the library to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
“We will be encouraging, we will not be requiring,” Baker said at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.