Despite less fanfare surrounding release of a coronavirus booster vaccine compared to last spring’s anxious countdown, state medical experts and local doctors are still encouraging eligible folks to sign up for their shot.
So, what is the booster, who is eligible for it and when is the right time to get jabbed?
“A booster dose gives your body extra protection” even though current vaccines have been “highly effective,” state health commissioner Mark Levine explained when the booster shot was released in Vermont this fall.
The booster is only available to people who received their second Pfizer vaccine shot at least six months ago, and meet other state sanctioned qualifications. As of Oct. 1, anyone 65 and older can sign up. Also eligible are people 18 or older with high-risk medical conditions; who are more likely to be exposed to or spread COVID-19 because of their workplace; and who are Black, Indigenous or a person of color, or who live with a person of color.
“That is, I think really important and I really applaud Vermont for including that group,” said Leah Costello, a pediatrician at Timber Lane Pediatrics in South Burlington.
A Hinesburg resident and a consultant for the COVID-19 response team with the Champlain Valley School District, Costello hopes all eligible Vermonters get their booster shot, partly to protect kids who are not yet vaccinated. The only COVID-19 vaccine that is available to youth 12 and older is from Pfizer, but youngsters under 12 haven’t yet been given the green light.
“I do believe really strongly that vaccines are one of the most effective things that we do as physicians,” she said. Vermont is a community-minded state that has “put our kids and our educational system first” throughout the pandemic, she added.
Through Oct. 3, there have been four total reported cases at Champlain Valley Union High School, two at the Shelburne Community School, two at Hinesburg Community School, and none at Charlotte Central School.
In South Burlington, there have been no reported cases through Oct. 3 at Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School, and one case each at South Burlington High School, Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, and Chamberlain School.
On Oct. 7, Pfizer requested emergency use of its COVID vaccine for youth 12 and younger, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will discuss at a meeting Oct. 26.
“With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against COVID-19,” the company wrote in its announcement on Twitter.
While hope is on the horizon for a vaccine for young kids, Costello noted that once it’s greenlit, the first round of kids won’t be fully vaccinated until at least December. And still, kids ages 0-5 will not be protected.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children rarely contract the virus in comparison to adults and when they have, their symptoms have typically been mild. The academy also cited a Centers for Disease Control study that noted with the spread of the COVID delta variant, hospitalization rates of adolescents have jumped among communities with low vaccine coverage.
“Vaccines are not always about the individual, vaccines are about the community, and we need to do this to reduce the risk of spread in schools. We are seeing a lot of disruptions in schooling right now because of COVID cases,” Costello said.
Between contact tracing, quarantining and COVID testing, that can mean a week or more of missed school; not to mention the effect that can have on working parents who have to juggle work with finding child care. Since her three kids are in the younger age bracket, Costello said she hopes they can get their vaccines once the Food and Drug Administration gives the go-ahead.
“I’m totally stealing this joke but I really hope that my children are going to dress up for Halloween as partially vaccinated,” Costello said.
Gov. Phil Scott has also been pushing eligible Vermonters to sign up for their booster.
“We know vaccines are safe and effective, and these additional doses add even more protection,” he said in a statement Oct. 1. “The data shows we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, friends and family, and to make sure we continue moving forward from the pandemic.”
