Students and staff at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School stayed at home Tuesday after the district discovered someone in the community tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent David Young sent Tuttle families an email at 3 p.m. on Monday, revealing a positive case had surfaced. He noted that school personnel and the Department of Health were in the process of tracing staff and students who may have had close contact with the infected person.
Since the contact tracing process was not yet complete, Young wrote, the school would go to fully remote learning on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The positive case is someone “in our learning community,” Young wrote, but he did not release the individual’s name, citing medical privacy laws.
Lissa McDonald, assistant principal of South Burlington High School, took temporary leadership for the middle school on Tuesday. Karsten Schlenter, middle school principal, said the person tested positive on Saturday.
“We are closely monitoring this situation,” Young wrote in the email. He told parents he would clarify next steps before the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Young did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.