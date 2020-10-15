Two COVID-19 cases were reported at Chittenden County schools over the holiday weekend, one at Williston Central School and the other at South Burlington High.
Champlain Valley School District officials on Sunday reported a case at the Central School, which serves about 600 students in grades 3-8.
South Burlington administrators said Monday that they learned on Saturday that a student had tested positive for the virus. The school serves about 900 students.
Williston Central School and South Burlington High, both of which are using a hybrid learning system, will remain open for in-person instruction, according to district officials.
“While we certainly hoped that we would remain COVID-free, we expected this eventuality and we are prepared with a plan to respond to it,” Superintendent Elaine Pinckney wrote in a message to Williston families.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Covid-19 cases reported in two Chittenden County schools).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.