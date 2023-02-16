The 2023 No-Till and Cover Crop Conference on Thursday, March 2, at the DoubleTree Hilton, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington, will provide information and research updates to farmers and field crop growers on cover crop and manure management.
The conference will be hosted by University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program and Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team.
Invited speakers will come from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Registration is $75 and $50 for students, payable by Friday, Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/2023ntcc.
Aaron Ristrow, American Farmland Trust, will open the conference with a talk on the Genesee River Demonstration Farms Network in western New York and biomass productivity and decreased inputs from planting green. He will be followed by Kirsten Workman, Cornell University, with a discussion on cover crop alternatives to winter rye, and Glen Arnold, Ohio State University Extension, on precision manure management.
Donn Branton, a New York farmer and early adopter of reduced-till and no-till methods, is the luncheon speaker. He will share cover crop and no-till experiences and innovations on his grain crops and vegetable farm.
Afternoon speakers include Eric Severy of Matthew’s Trucking, a Vermont manure hauling and application business, on local manure management, and Gerard Troisi, a Pennsylvania crop adviser, on no-till with cover crop practices in central Pennsylvania.
UVM researchers will provide updates on cover crop and manure management research and projects being conducted at the university.
