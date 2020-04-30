Although Sunday, April 1, 1990, dawned as a gorgeous spring morning, it started as hectic and uncertain day for COTS volunteers and their new fundraising effort for a cause that was controversial in those days.
The young organization – COTS, or Committee on Temporary Shelter – was holding its first fundraising walk at 2 p.m. that day.
There were questions about how many people would turn out.
“There was a lot of controversy in the community, I think we were, as a larger community, really trying to figure out what to do about homelessness,” said Lucy Samara, longtime volunteer and one of the founders of the event. “Homelessness was really increasing in the late 80s.”
It was a new problem in Burlington – and across the country. Homeless shelters and food shelves were opening. She said, “These are programs that were not needed before that time.”
Like most events in our lives this spring, this year’s annual COTS Walk has gone virtual.
And like so much that COTS has done over the years, they’ve designed the Sunday, May 3, coronavirus-restricted version of the “walk” with the creative flair the organization has demonstrated since it opened its first overnight shelter on Christmas Eve 1982.
“We’re unveiling activities. Each page when you click on the day, gives you ideas of things to do, safely, remotely or entirely online, that educate you about some aspect of homelessness,” said Development and Communications Director Becky Holt. “So, you might have learned these things by going on a walk, and now you can learn it by visiting these activities.”
The schedule will culminate on Walk Day and though the calendar of daily activity suggestions began on April 1, they can still be accessed. And donations for COTS can be raised after Sunday.
“We’ve created activities like building your own fairy house, playing Twister or Jenga, or traveling through time to learn about how people lived 100 years ago,” Holt said.
Some of the activities involve arts and crafts, some tell about documentaries, articles or books people might find interesting.
“We try to have an element of fun and lots of music,” Holt said.
The beginnings of the COTS Walk
The first family shelter opened in 1988. The name Committee on Temporary Shelter itself shows how the founders COTS assumed homelessness was not a permanent problem.
The year before the first COTS Walk, in conjunction with the Vermont Grocers Association, the nonprofit held a statewide bottle drive called Cans for COTS.
It was an innovative idea and the volunteers worked hard all summer collecting returnable containers.
“We raised between $7,000 and $8,000, and I learned a lot about fundraising,” Samara said. “One of the things I learned was I was never going to ask somebody for less than $2 and get turned down again.”
So, Samara went to COTS early in 1990 with an idea for a walk fundraiser. It is different than similar events – fundraisers are not soliciting donations for how far they’ll walk.
Instead, it’s a chance for volunteers and donors to see the facilities and learn firsthand about the services that COTS offers to the homeless or those threatened with homelessness.
As the day for the first walk approached, Samara borrowed a button making machine and she made buttons to commemorate the event. She made 50 and those were quickly picked up. Then she made 100. She ended up making more than 700 buttons.
Laughing, Samara said, “We ordered buttons after that.”
The high school youth choir of the First Congregational Church sang a song Phil Collins had just released in October called “Another Day in Paradise,” with apropos lyrics like “Sir, can you help me?/It’s cold and I’ve nowhere to sleep.”
“These high school kids are singing. Some of the COTS staff are crying. Seeing that room full of people, you could feel the support of the community,” Samara said. “I think it really gave the organization courage, and I think it really helped, from my perspective, define who we are as a community, that we’re really a caring place.”
That first COTS Walk raised around $28,000.
The goal for this year’s virtual walk is $235,000. According to its website, they’ve raised more than $110,000, or 46% of their goal.
Leading fundraiser this year
The leading individual fundraiser is Nan Mason of Charlotte who has raised $5,620. Her goal was $3,100.
Mason deflects compliments of her efforts saying she took over a great list of donation contacts from someone else. But she also admitted, “I just have a real passion for COTS.”
In years past, Holt said, “You would follow the path the person who is experiencing homelessness might walk to connect to the shelter and services with COTS. We use it as an opportunity to tell the story of the work we do. For the people that we serve, to share their story and experience of what being homelessness is like in Vermont.”
“It’s the one day of the year that we open up our shelters and our programs for people to walk through and see how their donations make a difference,” she said. The rest of the year the privacy of the clients is paramount.
The walk is an opportunity to “get to see all the facilities and how our community has risen to the challenge of helping people who are homeless,” said Maree Gaettani of Stowe, who is a member of the board of directors.
Gaettani, who’s been involved with the COTS Walk since its earliest days, is impressed with the creativity of the organization in working on other problems surrounding homelessness like its back-rent program. Besides helping keep people in their homes, the back-rent program is more cost effective than trying to help them into housing. And it helps keeps children in school which makes emotional and economic sense.
Holt said this year the need for funds is even more critical. They are anticipating that the economic fallout from the global health crisis may mean homelessness may grow.
“The more money we raise, the more people we can help,” she said.
There is a calendar for different social distancing activities each day at cotsonline.org.