Cookbook Club’s “Pantry Party” zooms to gastronomic success

With technological help from librarians Susan Bliss and Jennifer Murray, about a dozen pent-up local chefs share their recipes for pantry classics like matzo lasagna, winter roasted Greek salad and Moroccan chicken stuffed acorn squash during the April 15 online meeting of the Cookbook Club. Another gathering on May 5 celebrated Cinco de Mayo. The June 3 theme will be Blue Zones Cooking. Email SBPLinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov to join in.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.