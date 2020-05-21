Can COVID-19 spark creativity?
The Vermont Holocaust Memorial (VTHM) is working to find out.
The organization launched an essay contest challenging Vermont students to reflect on neighbors and relatives on the front lines against this historic threat, and how their values reflect those rescuers of the World War II Holocaust.
Those to consider are doctors, nurses, religious leaders, volunteer organizations, grocery clerks, delivery drivers, friends, family and more, said Debora Steinerman, president and cofounder of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
“Our message is ‘Ordinary people can and are doing extraordinary things, often at great risk.’ This is the only way people survived during the Holocaust, and the way Vermonters, and all Americans, will survive this current crisis,” she said.
The statewide contest was launched April 21 to commemorate Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The contest is open to all Vermont students, elementary through high school. Essays will be judged in grade-level categories. Entries must be postmarked or submitted via email by Wednesday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m. Visit holocaustmemorial-vt.org/2020essaycontest for details.