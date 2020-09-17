Online romance has long been a minefield. But a global pandemic put first dates on Zoom, an ironically named application for those seeking fast affection.
“Let’s be real,” Marla Goldstein said. “People are trying to have sex right now, and dating apps are the way to go.”
Goldstein is, in her day job, a dating violence prevention educator for Steps to End Domestic Violence, the Chittenden County arm of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
She’s a self-identified white female cisgender gen-zer, age 25, with curly hair and a voice in the higher octaves. That outward mien makes for an intriguing juxtaposition when she drops heavy topics like stalking, gaslighting and predatory behavior that can crop up online and in the real world.
It’s like catching a brick wrapped in candied rose petals.
Off the clock, she is the founder of G-Spot Relationship Coaching, a cheeky company dedicated to getting clients lucky in love and avoiding all of the things that make online dating such an unlucky — or dangerous — prospect for people looking for a partner.
The concern since the advent of web-based matchmaking has been how to do it safely, avoiding nonconsensual sexual encounters or toxic emotional or psychological fallout.
Goldstein cuts through all that and coaches singles how to swipe right, but also swipe … right.
She said her day job gives her a good lens to spot potentially toxic hookups and help people navigate safe exits for bad situations.
And for those who need a nudge toward wokeness?
“I’m not gonna fall for your s--t,” she said. “It’s my job to see through your s--t.”
G-Spot offers “profile overhaul” services starting at $75 an hour. Goldstein will help clients choose which app or site is best for them — Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, Hinge, OK Cupid, the list keeps getting longer.
She’ll help with wordsmithing the profile and picking a perfect picture. She’ll take clients to the virtual front door and work on ways to actually talk to a potential partner, to “talk about and role play ways to word messages that work for you (openers, flirting, scheduling a date).”
For an extra $75, she’ll practically go on the date, from the metaphorical sidelines. She’ll coach through that all-important move from texting to in-person dating — heck, when the pandemic restrictions are lifted, she’d love to sit in the back of the room at a restaurant, inconspicuous but observing the date, just a mere text message safety net away.
G-Spot offers more tailor-made options meant to go even further than the profile and first date, through the commitment process and, if necessary, the uncoupling process.
Goldstein is eager to work with people along the gender spectrum, people of color, those with all sexual preferences and shyness levels.
She is well aware that her outlook on the world is as a young, white, cis woman, but wants to make it clear that G-Spot isn’t designed just for people like her.
“That’s a lot of my lens that I’m actively working to dismantle,” she said.
Avoiding pitfalls
How does someone meet a potential amorous encounter during the coronavirus quarantine?
“Carefully,” Goldstein said.
But, that’s already good advice, virus or not.
She said a lot of online love seekers already get to know each other through emailing, texting, maybe a phone call or video chat. The last one is something people are getting more used to in the past half year, and might even take the place of a first date.
As far as that initial meetup, Goldstein would suggest a quick, 20-minute daytime date, like coffee on a lunch break or a leisurely walk before going separate ways.
Unless, that is, one is looking for a one-night stand — and there’s no problem with that, Goldstein said. Just as long as both sides are in agreement on the rendezvous. G-Spot’s website promises “y’all well-intentioned folks who really are just DTF” assistance in presenting an online dating profile “in a way that’s not going to be abrasive but very transparent and shows off your knowledge of what consent is (honestly, there’s nothing sexier than knowing what consent is).”
Goldstein said she studies relationships, through everything from books to TED Talks or podcasts. She said she’s been in the dating world for a long time, and seen both the good and the bad in online dating.
“I’m using dating apps very mindfully. And I can see the way that I use them and the way they do, and the way societal norms have advanced,” she said.
She would like G-Spot to turn that progressive tremor into something more turbulent, helping turn good people who feel left out of the whole dating scene into the throbbing heart of it.
