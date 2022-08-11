Vermont is getting more than $212 million in Congressional spending for 38 projects included in Senate appropriations bills, according to the office of Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The 12 annual appropriations bills fund the federal government and must now go through conference negotiations before being passed by the House and Senate and signed into law by the president.
“As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee I was proud to work with community leaders across our great state to identify projects and priorities that would make a real difference in the lives of Vermonters,” Leahy said. “Whether it is supporting the revitalization of our historic downtowns, or providing the resources to grow made-in-Vermont ideas into national programs, these bills make worthwhile investments across Vermont.”
Leahy secured $34 million for the Burlington International Airport to support its renovation and expansion. At the University of Vermont, he secured $30 million to support programmatic development at the Honors College, promoting intellectual integrity, accountability and leadership among students, $15 million for the Institute for Rural Partnerships, $13 million for food systems, $10 million for the Rural Centers Against Addiction, $2 million for unmanned aircraft systems research, and $5 million to establish a new Climate Impacts Center of Excellence.
Norwich University will get $16.4 million for a multi-disciplinary cyber fusion research and development center to create educational and workforce training opportunities in areas such as cybersecurity, information operations and dominance, computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time decision making practices.
Lake Champlain will see $25 million for the Lake Champlain Geographic Program, and $11 million for the Great Lakes Fisheries Commission for both Champlain and Lake Memphremagog.
Other funding included:
• $12 million to revitalize Cherry Street and improve pedestrian access to the Church Street Marketplace.
• $10 million for the Preservation Trust of Vermont Village Community Trust Initiative to provide assistance for 20 communities across Vermont.
• $500,000 for Shelburne Farms’ historic farm barn.
• $2.35 million for the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.
• $6.5 million to the Center for the Environment at Saint Michael’s College.
