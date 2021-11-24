The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity community resource center has reopened at Howard Plant VFW Post 782 on South Winooski Avenue.
The seasonal center serves as a daytime warming center with access to resources, support from housing advocates and prepared meals throughout the day.
Meals will be provided by the office’s Feeding Chittenden program. The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
“The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity provides a wide range of anti-poverty programs and services that work together toward ending poverty. The resource center will provide critical care for people in our region,” executive director Paul Dragon said.
Feeding Chittenden director Rob Meehan said last year the program provided 15,000 meals to people who are homeless and marginally housed in the five months that the center was open.
For information, visit cvoeo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.