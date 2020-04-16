In its first six days, the Vermont chapter of Frontline Foods raised more than $17,000 to bring meals from local restaurants to medical workers at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Within two weeks, it raised $33,000.
South Burlington resident and local Frontline Foods organizer, Sheramy Tsai, with a host of contributors, are working diligently to see it grow further. The effort will continue as long as medical workers are fighting COVID-19 and funding is available, according to Tsai.
Founded in San Francisco, Calif., Frontline Foods is what many are calling a “win-win.” The organization collects donations to partner with local restaurants – many of which have closed their dining rooms during the pandemic – to provide home-style meals to medical workers on the frontlines.
When Tsai saw COVID-19 taking root in the community, and learned of Frontline Foods, she knew it was something she wanted to bring to the community.
“Vermont’s like, we are all about the food,” she said. “We are so good at it, and we know it, and we have great mobile foods, great farms and this is just such a great way to help all of those.”
Tsai also has a medical background with a degree from Johns Hopkins University and experience working in multiple hospitals. She currently works as a nurse in the South Burlington School District, and before that, worked at the UVM Medical Center.
“I was trying to think about ways to help my colleagues on the frontlines,” Tsai said. “I feel like they’re my comrades … We are all together working together like soldiers, and [now] I’m not with them.”
Getting started
Pooling together locals with business and marketing experience, Tsai helped establish Vermont as one of the first 10 Frontline Foods chapters. As of press time, the organization had 34 chapters in the U.S.
“We have people from across the whole entire country who are experts in their field, who are out of work right now or low-work who have jumped on and volunteered,” Tsai said. “We have a national marketing expert, we have graphic designers, we have all of these people who are, out of their own time, are giving.”
Susie Ely, a South Burlington art teacher and co-owner of Burlington’s Restaurant Poco has signed on to provide meals, as have Adam and Jill Spell of La Villa Bistro in Shelburne. UVM medical students Sylvia Lane and Gia Eapen – now unable to continue clinic rotation – are offering their acumen as social media managers, and local businesses, like Sommers Chiropractic, are donating funding to make the effort possible.
Order up
Ely’s life changed drastically as the pandemic began to spread across the region. She works part-time as an art teacher at South Burlington’s Orchard Elementary School.
Outside of school she co-owns and operates Burlington’s Restaurant Poco, with her brother, Stefano Cicirello.
On March 15, with the governor’s order to close schools, things changed. Ely had to shift gears to remote teaching.
“It’s a lot of new technology, new ways of being able to communicate and still be a part of kids’ daily lives,” she said. “We’re all trying to work together and be patient with each other trying to do this because it is all new.”
Poco was affected next. On March 16, the governor announced that all restaurants and bars were to close or transition to takeout by 2 p.m. the following day. Ely and Cicirello had to adjust. They laid-off most of their staff in the transition.
Later, they changed gears with a new venture, selling groceries online as “Poco Mercato.” This allows their business to fill an essential community need – while limiting public contact.
“There’s so many unknowns right now, we’re just trying to take things day by day,” she said. “We’re just trying to stay alive in our business.”
When Tsai asked the duo if they’d be interested in firing up the ovens to cook meals for Frontline Foods, they were all in.
“It was a very easy decision,” Ely said. “As a small business, we want to be part of the community, we want to help the community – we have a lot of support from the community. ”
She added the act is reciprocal. The Frontline Foods donations help pay for the meals, and the meals help fuel medical workers.
“[It] helps kind of keep us going,” Ely said. “We’re still making food and we’re still able to help all at the same time.”
Ely expected to make upwards of 40 meals for the Frontline Foods delivery. While Ely and Cicirello hadn’t yet decided on what to make, Ely said it would feature Poco’s “flair.”
In Shelburne, Jill and Adam Spell, husband and wife co-owners of La Villa Bistro, hope to be a part of the effort soon. After seeing a post about Frontline Foods on Facebook, Jill quickly reached out to local organizers.
“We feed UVM Athletics, so we’re used to doing group meals and packaging them,” Jill said. The couple was immediately attracted to the idea of helping medical workers on the frontlines.
“Everyone’s hurting, but we’re plugging along,” she said. “Trying to help others especially workers on the frontline.”
Following the governor’s March 16 announcement, the Spells had to lay-off most of their dining room staff. They were able to keep on their chefs and a bartender, who now helps run orders outside for curbside pickup.
“It’s been really pretty surreal,” Adam said. “Having done something pretty much the same way for 25 years, and then having to completely reimagine our business model to go exclusively to take out.”
The couple has been grateful for the community’s support.
“It just makes us feel really, really special that they’re coming out and supporting us in buying food,” Adam said.
The two are awaiting confirmation from Frontline Foods but have begun to plan out the meal.
“We’ve been doing lots of stuff outside of our normal menu to keep things interesting for people,” Adam said.
From one frontline worker to another
Tsai said the Vermont’s Frontline Foods chapter has had a number of large donations. But what touched her about local business owner Michael Sommers’ contribution is that he is a frontline worker himself.
Sommers is a chiropractor, operating out of Sommers Chiropractic in South Burlington. He has continued to provide medical services to his patients during the pandemic.
It’s a responsibility Sommers says he doesn’t take lightly.
“When you’re in healthcare, we have a responsibility for our community, to not only serve our community when times are good, but also when times are difficult,” Sommers said. “Through this time, we have to show up, we have to be there to support our community.”
Sommers wanted to help medical workers on the frontlines of COVID-19, so he donated $1,000 to Frontline Foods.
“It’s a small gesture for what they’re really doing up there. It’s just a small, ‘Thank you,’” he said. “But our hope is that it just provides encouragement; it just provides them with the nourishment that they need to continue to push forward.”
Med students help while outside of the hospital
UVM medical students Lane and Eapen were about to start their clinic rotation in the UVM Medical Center and affiliate hospitals when COVID-19 began to spread around the state.
“Initially, I was definitely bummed to not be able to start, because it’s really looking forward to the hands-on patient experience,” Lane said. But she understood it was important for the students’ health and safety.
Still, Lane and Eapen wanted to help out during the pandemic.
When the two heard about Frontline Foods, they were ready to answer the call. Soon they put a different skillset to work, managing social media accounts for the local chapter. The two have been active online to help raise awareness of the organization.
This has given them a means to help while on the sideline – and kept them connected to Vermont. Eapen is from Connecticut and Lane is from Massachusetts but has spent the past decade living in Vermont as she pursues her medical degree.
“Community is such a big part of the environment, and I think UVM Larner College of Medicine does a really good job trying to tie us into the community and make us feel grounded here,” Lane said. “So [Frontline Foods] is a great opportunity to continue that, and still feel like we’re helping the people of Vermont.”