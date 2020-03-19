Comcast announced March 12 that the company will offer two programs to help families deal with the Coronavirus crisis.
“As our country continues to manage the COVID-19 emergency, we recognize that our company plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected – to their families, their workplaces, their schools and the latest information about the virus – through the internet,” said Dana Strong, president, consumer services, Comcast Cable. “We also know that for millions of low-income Americans who don’t have internet service at home, this uncertain time is going to be even more difficult to manage. As schools and businesses close and families are encouraged, or even mandated, to stay home, internet connectivity becomes even more important.”
The company reports it will offer new customers, in a Comcast service area, 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.
In addition, Comcast will increase internet speeds for their Internet Essentials service from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps for all new and existing customers, which will be the speed of the service going forward.
To receive the increased internet speeds, existing customers will not need to do anything. The new speeds will be rolled out nationally over a few days. Comcast will send all new customers a free self-install kit that includes a cable modem with a Wi-Fi router. There will be no term contract or credit check and no shipping fee.
“Our hope is that broader access and faster speeds will help all of our Internet Essentials customers more easily work from home, access educational resources, obtain important government health care alerts, and stay in contact with their families during this difficult time,” said Strong.