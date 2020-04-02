During the coronavirus pandemic we find ourselves in an ironic situation of historical proportions – coming together to stay apart.
What will this extended period of hunkering down do to relationships?
Social distancing means many of us are actually in a closer, more extensive proximity than we’ve ever experienced before.
“Relationships are going to be clarified,” said Jenna Emerson, health and sex educator at the University of Vermont Center for Health and Wellbeing. “Some are going to fall apart, and some are going to be strengthened. And some are going to surprise you.”
Emerson said many of the things leading to stronger relationships during this time are in reality unrelated to quarantine.
For example, it is important to “have your own individuality” within the relationship.
“Having your own time for yourself, doing what you love” is important, said Emerson. “Everything doesn’t need to be together, even if that means watching one TV show in one room and another in another room. Even if you’re working from home, carving out space that’s separate so taking a lunch break can be a nice treat together.”
And if you’re quarantining separately from your significant other that will have an impact on your relationship. “Something really important for a long-distance relationship is consistency and structure,” she said.
Couples should set a calling schedule, so they can expect to hear from each other at certain times. It doesn’t have to be every day, but they should know, for example, Emerson said, every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. they can count on hearing each other, even if they’ve been texting every day.
Socially isolating together “could be a joy to be close to someone you’re close to, or it could be the stress leads to strain,” said Marla Goldstein, education and prevention coordinator at Steps to End Domestic Violence.
“This is going to be a challenging time,” Goldstein said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty and stress in our world at large.”
Something that can result in incidences of domestic violence.
It is important to know how to recognize the red flags of domestic violence. Those who have questions, concerns or are seeking help can contact Steps to End Domestic Violence through their website at stepsvt.org.
The staff is working remotely during the pandemic, the agency’s 24-hour hotline is still active (802) 658-1996.
To deal with the stress it is important that we remind ourselves to have patience and remember “this isn’t going to be our permanent reality,” Goldstein said.
We can also use it as a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level.
“Any opportunity to see someone in a vulnerable place is an opportunity to see who they are and how they cope. This is really the time to have patience, understanding and honest conversations with your partner, more than at any other time,” Goldstein said.
Isolating together might bring about seemingly mundane – but important – conversations with a partner.
“Our cleanliness standards are really one of the only things we have control of – and who is and isn’t OK to spend time with,” she said.
Because she is immunosuppressed, Goldstein isn’t seeing anyone, including her partner. She’s been walking a lot, knitting again, doing yoga and reconnecting with people she hasn’t spoken to in years.
Emerson recommends that couples develop a “love language,” but be aware that some of the most important parts of this vocabulary may be unavailable to couples who are apart during this time – touch and acts of service.
Other parts of love language are very applicable and healthy for couples now, like words of affirmation, gift-giving and spending quality time together.
Couples who are separated by the pandemic can enjoy video chatting and going on virtual dates. But don’t just go on online dates, Emerson said.
She recommends sharing fun online things like “Netflix parties,” watching movies together or playing video games – “don’t forget to have fun.”
A very important relationship to work on during quarantine is your relationship with yourself. “My recommendation is a lot of self-compassion,” she said.
“Parents, that have been working full time, now are expected to be full-time childcare and full-time teacher,” Emerson said. “It’s a difficult role to be both teacher and parent.”
Whether they’re eating vegetables is not as important at this time. “This is a time of survival.”
Being “present” with your child is the important thing and it’s easier said than done. Emerson said, “There’s lots of shame that parents feel right now. Being with your child and loving on them is enough. Don’t compare yourself to other parents.”
On a recent night, Emerson visited with friends online using the app Houseparty, playing a game, then the group switched to Google Hangouts, but peoples’ faces were too small. So, they switched apps again, this time to Zoom. She told her friends, “It feels like were bar hopping.”
She decided that Zoom was her “bar of choice. It’s like a brewery.”