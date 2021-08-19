Long time principal of Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, Karsten Schlenter, died after falling ill while on a trip in Alaska, according to superintendent David Young who sent the news with “a heavy heart” to families Aug. 16.
Schlenter was traveling in Alaska with his wife, Toni, who also worked at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington, wrote Young. One of his daughters also has worked in food service throughout the district.
“I know this news is very hard and sad to read, however I want you to know that we all need to support one another and embody the goodness that Karsten had for everyone,” Young wrote in his note to families.
South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke also chimed in regarding Schlenter’s sudden death, noting how “it is at these times that we all pull together and are reminded of the importance of listening to and caring for each other.”
“These events are hard to fathom,” Burke wrote in an email to families Aug. 17. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Schlenter’s family, FHTMS students and staff and our entire community at this time.”
Schlenter joined Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School as principal in 2010 but has been an educator since 1991. From skiing to hiking to traveling, many of Schlenter’s interests involved staying active and outside, according to the school website. Aside from that, Schlenter said he enjoyed “spending quality time with my family.”
“It is essential for us to build on students’ interests and passions in order to make learning meaningful, to keep them engaged and to inspire them to make a difference. It is my sincere belief that in South Burlington we have the staff and the resources needed to be considered a state-of-the-art middle school that serves the needs of all students,” Schlenter wrote.
Counselors will be available when students return to school next week, added Burke. Other community resources for crisis or emergency support include First Call (Chittenden County) at (802) 488-7777 and Northwest Counseling Center Hotline (Franklin/Grand Isle County) at (802) 524-6554.
