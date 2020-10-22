The South Burlington Times is no longer a newspaper.
And its name will not be the South Burlington Times. It’s now a newsletter, name to be determined.
At the South Burlington City Council’s meeting Monday, Oct. 19, councilors did permit its continued publication, with alterations.
With the second edition of the South Burlington Times, city officials and contributors to the online publication are now referring to it as a newsletter, despite calling it an e-newspaper when it first appeared in September.
The online, town-sponsored publication came about after what officials called “a spat” with The Other Paper. The paper had filed records requests and engaged in mediation with the city about the release of names of people who died, and other information, for a weekly roundup of South Burlington police activity.
Council members discussed The Other Paper, which has been covering South Burlington since the 1977, with some of them criticizing news decisions the newspaper has made in dealing with economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council chair Helen Riehle now claims The Other Paper has changed course since the city’s complaints, reinstating regular columns by city councilors and once again covering sports.
“I think they have listened to the public to a certain extent on what kind of news is important to our community,” Riehle said.
Managing editor Jessie Forand said after the meeting, “The implication that ‘changes have been made’ are simply untrue. We cover government issues. We’re at meetings — but we don’t regurgitate what happens at meetings. What newspaper does? I want to be perfectly clear that we will never let the leaders of a municipality influence our content. That is unethical and it’s not what we do.”
She pointed out, too, that viewers can watch online meetings via the direct city link or via CCTV’s YouTube page, for which sign-in is not required.
Unlike elected officials, journalists are legally bound to their words, Forand said. “We can’t simply state untruths as fact without repercussions.”
Regular sports coverage, a repeated topic at the meeting, resumed when high school teams began playing again. Both sports coverage and COVID updates were published in The Other Paper throughout the summer, long before the city began its publication.
Councilor Tom Chittenden has been critical of the city starting a newspaper and quoted Thomas Jefferson in a recent Facebook post, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Chittenden told the city council he supported the idea of the city having an e-newsletter to communicate city business, but he believes “it could have been rolled out in a different way. I would encourage us to just pause a little bit and have this be a policy discussion about what this is and what it isn’t.”
The South Burlington Times was initially emailed to a list of city residents who registered to vote and people who have registered their dogs and cats.
Councilor Meaghan Emery said she reads The Other Paper less than she did before the alleged changes, but she didn’t think a newsletter could fulfill the function of the weekly newspaper.
“Any loss to our local journalism is a loss to local democracy, so I in no way saw this as a replacement,” Emery added.
Chittenden said he had concerns about libel insurance and financial exposure if the city publishes a newspaper.
“I don’t want to use the machinery of the city to at all force or try to influence or persuade directly the freedom of the press,” he said.
Riehle said she didn’t see any opinions in the most recent edition of the South Burlington Times, just information about the city. The first edition contained two opinion pieces from critics of the newspaper and one from City Manager Kevin Dorn.
Riehle said she was shocked when she got an email that said The Other Paper was no longer publishing the Councilors’ Corner.
Forand allowed that there was a miscommunication between the newspaper and the city about publication of the city councilor’s regular columns. “We always welcome the city’s input on our opinion pages,” she said.
But Forand reiterated following the meeting that there have been no changes to the reporting policy of The Other Paper.
Columns from legislators were put on hiatus because of election season, which is standard procedure, as pointed out by longtime journalist and lifelong South Burlington resident Mike Donoghue.
During a public comment portion of the meeting, newspaper critic Barbara Servis said she was “biased” about parts of The Other Paper that she misses and wants back.
Servis was a contributor to the inaugural edition of the South Burlington Times. In a letter to the editor published in The Other Paper, she said she had gone to a council meeting to ask the city to push the privately owned newspaper to publish the news she wanted.
Councilor Tom Barritt said he wanted to make sure that the line was clearly drawn between the newsletter the city is doing and journalism. “It’s just pushing raw information about projects the city has undertaken,” he said.
“There’s always been a love-hate relationship with every newspaper in America,” said Donoghue, who has had years of journalism experience working at both The Burlington Free Press and St. Michael’s College — and as a correspondent to The Other Paper. He is also executive director of the Vermont Press Association.
Donoghue said around five years ago a group of people who were unhappy with The Other Paper at that time conspired to buy the newspaper and approached him about being its editor.
He declined because he was contemplating retirement.
South Burlington resident Roseanne Greco commented that it came across as if the city was publishing its own newspaper and she couldn’t believe the city’s assertion that it wasn’t spending any tax dollars on it.
In the initial South Burlington Times on Sept. 29, a note from Dorn said “The South Burlington Times will be a fully electronic newspaper and will be presented at no cost to the taxpayer.”
Barritt said he did not want to see work on the city-produced newsletter become another full-time city position, but Riehle countered that the newsletter just needs to be two or three sentences linked to the city website. Writing reports to the city manager is part of every employee’s job, she said.
As confirmed by Jamie Held, the city’s human resources manager, Coralee Holm, director of community engagement and innovation, is given a salary of $103,000 annually. Public service specialist Meredith Grasso makes $44,000 and Dorn makes $132,000.
Dorn announced earlier this year his plan to retire after the current fiscal year.
Monday night, Dorn said, “I think as your city manager I have an obligation to tell the public what we do,” he said. “I hope that The Other Paper will continue to be a vital part of the community, but I can’t depend on it.”
On Tuesday morning, Dorn said he did not have any regrets about how the e-newsletter was rolled out as evidenced by councilors’ comments Monday night with only two calling the project into question. He said the newsletter was a response to public requests to share information about what the city is doing.
When asked if there were any other businesses impacted by the COVID pandemic that he intended to go after, Dorn said, “Are you kidding me? My obligation is to put information out to the public. Do you want me to take down our website?”
When asked if the city would try to compete with another type of business, a hardware store or restaurant for example, he said no. “I’m fulfilling my obligation as a public servant, and that’s it,” Dorn said.
He did add that if the city tried to compete with The Other Paper for advertising, that would be completely wrong.
Following the meeting, Forand said, “Kevin Dorn has it backwards. The people we report for are our readers, not elected officials or municipal employees.”
