Two city employees are on medically directed quarantine and two are quarantined voluntarily.
This information came from South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn during the City Council’s March 16 meeting.
One returned from a trip to a foreign country, Dorn told the council, and another’s spouse had come into contact with someone who had proven exposure to the COVID-19 virus, or coronavirus, which has rapidly spread around the globe.
Those undergoing voluntary quarantine are doing so out of concerns for their own health, Dorn said.
The work goes on
While employees whose presence is deemed as “non-essential” may be able to work from home or take time off, Dorn said some staffers are required to report to work.
Essential staff include police employees and fire/rescue team members, Dorn explained.
Fire Chief Terry Francis is currently out on sick leave unrelated to the coronavirus. Last week he spoke to The Other Paper while home with the flu (see story on Page 2).
Captain Sacha LaScala will be acting in Francis’ place while he recovers.
Those considered non-essential, Dorn said, may take time off, since schools are out, if they are worried about their own health or if they are uncomfortable reporting to work – they may use sick time.
The ability to work from home may be offered. Dorn said the city is currently looking into how to implement remote working without risking online security.
“We’re not there yet,” Dorn said. “We’re asking everybody to come into work tomorrow.”
As the city waits for guidance from the Vermont Department of Health, Dorn said, it will likely address the issue and begin remote work this week.
Lasting impacts
Concerns around coronavirus – and the need for what has been dubbed “social distancing,” or staying home in an effort to contain the potentially fatal illness – will likely mean long-lasting economic impacts.
Restaurants are moving to takeout-only service, bars are closing, the hospitality industry faces a major hit. Dorn said he spoke with a hospitality official who predicted impending layoffs for workers.
“And these are folks that are not necessarily benefited by paid sick leave,” Dorn said.
Library operations
Dorn said recommendations about what to do with libraries are moving quickly throughout Vermont, because, the library directly interacts with the public.
A number of libraries statewide have closed, and Dorn said South Burlington is likely to follow suit.
The current plan is to allow patrons to visit the library Thursday and Friday for books needed immediately following state-ordered school closures.
“But we will be moving quickly toward limited – very, very limited, or no – access to the library,” Dorn said. Staff will still be able to work, though, on projects and training sessions.
Dorn said what has been echoed in the community, state and globally: This is all subject to change.