Warm, fuzzy, twinkly and bright — that’s how South Burlington city officials described a winter light-themed festival they hope will boost spirits and local businesses.
Community development director Ilona Blanchard proposed the event in a state tourism and economic recovery grant application to the city council Nov. 1. Councilors greenlit the application for the grant, which awards between $10,000 and $30,000.
Eligible projects must benefit multiple businesses, organizations or individuals and focus on attracting visitors to shop locally, according to the Agency of Commerce and Development.
The grants come from a $600,000 allotment from the Vermont Legislature to support regional tourism marketing in the wake of COVID-19. Grant money is intended to boost marketing campaigns and initiatives that attract shoppers — hopefully in the long term.
South Burlington’s winter light festival would feature local musicians, arts and crafts, food vendors, hot drinks and festive lights, over two days. Staff envision closing down Market Street, where the new city hall, library and senior center were recently built, to host the event.
The campaign will be marketed to Canadians, regional metro markets, communities around the state and residents of South Burlington, according to the application.
Blanchard envisions the festival to have “a small-town community, warm and sparkly feel, with a world-class presentation of the amazing talent of South Burlington and Vermont,” she wrote.
The city of South Burlington would need to fund about $32,000 for the proposed event in addition to expected grant money, she added, suggesting setting aside some pandemic recovery funds in the upcoming budget to fund the proposed winter light festival.
While Blanchard said staff are tentatively hoping for an event pre-Thanksgiving, to mesh with holiday shopping madness, councilor Thomas Chittenden noted mid-winter might be a better option.
“January and February in Vermont are just cold, dark months, and I see this as a way to just bring it to life,” Chittenden said, adding that the local South Burlington Rotary Club could make a good partner.
He also fondly remembers skating on an outdoor ice rink in the 1980s and hopes to bring that back to join the winter festival idea.
“We have the facilities here at city hall, for people to warm up and get a hot cup of cider. I would love to look at possibly an outdoor ice rink too, if that’s in the horizon at all,” he said.
The Agency of Commerce and Development will announce grant winners in December and all projects must be completed by March 2023.
