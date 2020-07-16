Thomas Chittenden isn’t the first in his family to run for a post in Montpelier. In fact, he is a ninth-generation Vermonter and a descendant of Bethuel Chittenden – brother of the state’s first governor, Thomas Ira Chittenden.
“I’m just really glad my parents didn’t call me Bethuel,” he joked.
Now, during a pandemic, the South Burlington City Councilor, University of Vermont Professor and former Green Mountain Transit Chair has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat in the senate – representing his namesake county.
It is difficult to ignore the parallels between the climate in which the current Chittenden is running for office, and that of his distant uncle some 229 years ago.
The first Thomas Ira Chittenden served when the Green Mountains were finding their place as part of a budding nation.
His headstone in Williston bears the epitaph, “Out of storm and manifold perils rose an enduring state, the home of freedom and unity.”
The current Chittenden said that today’s circumstances are proving just as hard.
“These times that we’re in right now, are perilous. These times are challenging. Just like we have before, we’ll rise, we’ll emerge from this, I think a better state,” Chittenden said.
The state needs to start thinking differently, recognizing the challenges it faces and looking at them using new technologies and approaches, he said.
And although his surname is well-known around the state, Chittenden said he’s running on more than historic name recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.