A slight majority of Town Meeting voters showed their support of the city’s approximately $57.2 million municipal budget proposal – about $17 million of which will be raised by local property taxes. Preliminary tallies show the decision was a 4,222-3,846 vote.
The proposal is equal to a 1.5 cent, or 2.98%, increase over the Fiscal Year 2020 tax rate. For the owner of a $340,959 home the annual tax rate increase will be about $54. For the owner of a $234,724 condo the annual tax rate increase will be about $37.
Big ticket items covered by this budget include bumping two part-time librarians to full-time employees, the creation of a new park maintenance position, a $750,000 paving budget, vehicle replacements and building improvements at the police station and a new roof at the Wheeler House.
Increases in salaries, benefits, healthcare and pension costs are also covered by the budget.
Other items
Also under city items was the race for water commissioner. Dennis Lutz – running unopposed – nabbed the position with 6,584 votes. This will be Lutz’s third term as South Burlington’s water commissioner, representing the city’s interests as a member of the Champlain Water District Board.
The Champlain Water District presented voters with its own ballot inquiry seeking approval to obtain $3.5 million to make drinking water system improvements. South Burlington voters approved that measure by a margin of 5,948-1,784 votes. The proposal will mainly fund improvements in Colchester and Essex but benefits municipalities across the system, including South Burlington. It has a “net neutral” impact on user rates, the district said.