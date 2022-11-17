Residents in five Chittenden County municipalities voted last week to form a communications union district to pool demand, resources and speed up the build-out of universal broadband. Eighty-nine percent of voters cast a ballot in favor of forming the Chittenden County district.
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston approved the district — a municipal organization of two or more towns for the purpose of building communication infrastructure together.
Forming a communications union district creates a single point of contact to negotiate with providers and leverage grants, making it more likely for municipalities to attract a provider and leverage financial resources.
Each member municipality is now looking for residents interested in volunteering to be appointed as a representative or an alternate to serve on the district board. That board will work with the Vermont Community Broadband Board to develop a feasibility plan for building the network and raise funds to construct and manage it.
This vote means 213 of Vermont’s 252 towns are members of a communications union district. This includes more than 93 percent of the locations in the state without broadband of at least 25/3 Mbps.
The new district has 367 addresses that do not have access to internet speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps, and 18,415 addresses do not have access to symmetrical speeds of 100/100 Mbps. Every communications union district is working to achieve universal access to 100/100 Mbps while serving the underserved addresses first.
For more information visit bit.ly/3tps8kh.
