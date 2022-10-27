Congratulations, you tossed your empty milk jug into your blue bin and left it outside with other recyclable materials to be picked up by a hauler. You’ve done your part.
That jug is off to Williston — to the bustling, frenetic facility off Industrial Avenue where employees use outdated technology in a musty, dark and confined building to sort through hundreds of tons of recyclable material every day to package and sell to a volatile commodities market.
If it sounds wildly over-capacity, it’s because it is. The Chittenden Solid Waste District Materials Recovery Facility, or MRF, is “extremely inefficient,” executive director Sarah Reeves said, processing 48,000 tons of materials in a facility equipped to handle only 25,000 tons a year.
“It is beyond maximum capacity,” Reeves said. “Very, very few MRFs in the country do this this way. This is not at all best practice, and it reduces the quality and value of these recyclables. We need more space.”
It’s why they’re asking voters to approve a $22 million bond next month so they can build a new state-of-the-art facility where optical sorting provides a streamlined process, taking the burden off employees and giving them room to create a more refined product to sell.
The new facility would double the size of the existing facility, and would use optical technologies to sort the materials, with employees overseeing and calibrating the machinery.
“This is critical for ensuring high quality of the materials that go to market and will also help us weather the labor issues and the labor shortages,” Reeves said. “Right now, we do not have full staffing. This will help to kind of weather that condition.”
‘Highly, highly inefficient’
Built in 1993, the materials recovery facility “was at the cutting edge at the time it was built,” said Ethan Hausman, head of business outreach with the solid waste district.
But now, the facility is full to the brim with materials and “up to the ceiling with equipment, out to the walls — and even beyond the walls — with equipment,” he said, forcing them to store bales of material outside.
Half of the facility’s glass processing equipment, meanwhile, is situated outside, which severely limits their ability to convert that glass into a new marketable product since they can only produce the material in drier weather.
Every day loads of materials are dropped on the tip floor to be pushed into quarters and taken by a conveyer belt to be sorted on the second story of the building.
Employees at the facility are the primary sorters, expected to pick plastic bottles, milk jugs and other containers off a fast-moving belt delivering an endless stream of materials to sort through — “a very, very hard job,” Reeves said.
“They can’t possibly read everything the first time around. So, the materials that they miss get scooped up and it gets put back in again,” Reeves said. “Highly, highly inefficient.”
As a result, materials can get packaged into the wrong bales — or are just lost in the stream, piled up or scattered on the floor.
“There are numerous examples of how it is now out of date after 30 years,” Hausman said.
But with a new facility, technologies and more space will help them handle the tremendous number of materials they have to process and will help organize the materials to create a more refined product to sell to buyers.
Plastic, Hausman said, has been a “hot commodity” in the past year, fetching $1,500 a ton at market, “probably propped up by the fact that the raw material people need to make new plastic, has been very expensive.”
Created in 1987, then Chittenden Solid Waste District services each municipality in Chittenden County, including Shelburne, South Burlington, Charlotte, Hinesburg and others. It generates revenue from the sale of its products, and from the tipping fees from the haulers.
To make this happen, voters will have to approve the debt. But complicating matters is the fact that the vote will not appear on general ballots mailed out to the public.
Because of an election law change in the Legislature that did not allow special election ballot items for regional municipalities to be part of the general election mailing, according to Jen Holliday, the district’s director of public policy and communications.
“You have to as a voter actively request our ballot, or it’s available at the poll if you’re an in-person voter, which of course has decreased this year significantly, because everyone’s getting it in the mail,” she said. “We’re looking at all forms of media to try to help us get the word out.”
The project would cost $26 million, Reeves said, and the bond would be covered by its anticipated revenue and would not affect property taxes.
“We will pay for the debt service through our operational revenues and through the sale of recycling,” she said. “We will not be sending our member cities and towns any assessments.”
Voters can request a mail-in ballot from the Vermont Secretary of State’s website at bit.ly/3TS2boG.
If approved, construction would begin in November 2023, with an estimated completion for July 2025.
“This is really to increase the capacity and provide a better working environment for the employees and then also to provide flexibility into the future,” Holliday said.
