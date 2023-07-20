With many towns in Chittenden County unaffected by the catastrophic flooding that devastated much of the state last week, volunteers have banded together to aid in the clean-up and fill needs as they arise.
Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale has been spearheading localized volunteer efforts in southern Chittenden County since last week by connecting devastated towns with resources and charging individual volunteers with supply drives and hands-on opportunities.
“I think most Vermonters, especially those who weren’t affected, just saw the news coming in and started to have their hearts and spirits drop,” she said. “Within 24 hours, I was just looking around and seeing that there were a lot of immediate needs that people in Chittenden County who were unaffected were looking for a way to help.”
While much of the state faced historic flooding last week, southern Chittenden County was left relatively unscathed. More heavy rain fell Sunday evening, dumping several inches of water onto land already saturated from last week and leaving some areas with standing water.
In Hinesburg, the rain caused flooding on Route 116 across North Road, and left standing water in the town’s village until 9 p.m. Some basements were flooded, and driveways were washed out, but there was no significant infrastructure damage, Hinesburg fire Chief Nick Baker said.
“We probably got 3 inches of rain within 30 minutes that just had nowhere to go, but it receded almost as fast as it came on,” Baker said. “Aside from noticing some rocks and some bark mulch where it shouldn’t be, it receded pretty fast.”
As of Monday, Ram Hinsdale said that her team has sent out more than 20 vehicles full of supplies to different parts of the state, and they’ve made more than two trips to all the communities they have been in contact with.
“A text just came in from the Northeast Kingdom about Tyvek suits,” she said. “Cabot had a sinkhole open up and I connected them with the National Guard. A lot of people are being thrust into volunteer roles where they don’t have the same connections at their fingertips, and they’re overwhelmed by what’s going on. If from here we can get a specific line of expertise or a specific resource to them, we are doing our best to meet that need.”
She explained that the needs have changed slightly as the week progressed, but some of the biggest threats as cleanup efforts continue are mold and moisture damage.
“Dehumidifiers are the number one concern that we hear about,” she said. “Right behind dehumidifiers is generators because people are still without power in a lot of places.”
Although resources like bottled water are covered mostly by the National Guard and FEMA, the concern in towns like Morrisville came last week when “do not drink” orders were put in place and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was later than expected in dropping off supplies. The Charlotte Congregational Church and United Church of Christ received word and immediately supplied over 200 gallons of water to the town.
“At 3 p.m., I just put out a note to everyone in our congregation and let everyone know that at noon on Thursday, we were going to send some carloads of water as much as we can collect,” Rev. Kevin Goldenbogen, senior pastor of the church, said. “By the next morning, at 9 a.m., we had 1,600 pounds of water, 200 gallons. It was incredible. People went and bought it, or they had it sitting around and so we had to get a truck because it was more water than we were expecting and then we had to get a second car.”
Although there remains a need for supplies like tarps, masks, paper plates and towels, the need has shifted to also include protecting small businesses and those affected from online scams and misinformation, while at the same time providing people with access to essential information and relief forms.
“Scammers are already coming out to take advantage of people who are trying to figure out how to get relief urgently,” Ram Hinsdale said. “I want to get a push out into the community this week to start asking people who are attorneys, grant writers and accountants to figure out how we get that volunteer help organized for people who need access to information and just someone to sit with them and go through forums. It’s really overwhelming if you just lost everything to do this by yourself.”
