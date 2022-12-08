Work has begun on the formation of a Chittenden County Communications Union District, approved by voters in five towns in November, with the goal of expanding the county’s fiber network to its participating towns in a county largely dominated by cable.
Voters in Shelburne, South Burlington, Essex, Essex Junction and Williston overwhelmingly approved the creation of a communications union district, the state mechanism to expand and, in some cases, introduce high-speed fiber-optic internet connections while addressing pockets of underserved areas that the private market has so far failed to address.
“There’s an economy of scale of working with many communities together ... in terms of negotiating,” said Robert Fish, the deputy director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, which has spearheaded the state initiative to expand its broadband network. “(Providers) need a certain number of possible customers to make the case that there’s any business case for them to even participate. It’s like collective bargaining: one employee has a little bit of say, but 90 percent of the employees have a heck of a lot more.”
The new district, the 10th in the state, is a bit unique in that it is “certainly the CUD with the least number of underserved addresses, because it’s a denser area to start with,” Fish said.
Most of the addresses in the coverage area are currently served by cable. Of the county’s 168,000 people, 75 percent have cable internet and 30 percent have high-speed fiber, according to Charlie Baker, the executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
But cable is “not the technology that’s going to be future proof,” Fish said. High-speed fiber is the goal.
“This is about really trying to get fiber to as many homes as possible,” Baker said.
“While there are no guarantees of success, forming a communications union district is clearly our best chance to help facilitate expanded broadband connectivity throughout our region,” Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said.
But pockets of South Burlington and Shelburne still lack basic internet service — “several hundred people in the towns that are part of the CUD now that are there at the end of the road; they’re at where the cable companies haven’t seen that it was worth it for them to expand service where there wasn’t a business case for them,” Fish said.
“That’s where we’re trying to solve a market failure here,” he added.
“There are few households in South Burlington that do not have access to at least basic broadband (25/3 speed). However, the majority of South Burlington residential users do not have fiber (100/100 speed) access,” said Andrew Bolduc, the city’s assistant town manager. “The CUD will initially focus on leveraging state and federal dollars to bring fiber to those underserved households, with the hope of continuing to expand the overall fiber infrastructure network.”
Next steps
With the communications union district in its infancy, the next steps include having an organizing meeting, either before the holidays or in January.
Each town will appoint a delegate and an alternate to the board. In some cases, the town manager may play that role.
“It is likely that in South Burlington we will recommend that the manager remain engaged through the early formation stages, bylaw creation, regular meeting scheduling,” Bolduc said.
Concurrent with that process, Bolduc said, “we will also begin to advertise and seek community members interested in being appointed as the municipal representative to this new district. I’ve received a few inquiries already.”
It’s also “highly likely” that, within the next six months, neighboring towns — which, because of local bylaws, could not put the option to join up on their November ballot — will move to join the district. Colchester, Westford, Underhill and Jericho have expressed interest in joining, Fish said, possibly joining the 213 of Vermont’s 252 towns that are members of such a district.
The county’s southernmost towns, however, seems to be well covered. Charlotte and Hinesburg are both served by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom and have a significant amount of high-speed fiber optic servicing the towns.
The Charlotte Selectboard felt it would be better to partner with telecom company directly, rather than be part of a communications union district, said Dean Bloch, the town administrator.
“Our strong preference is to work with Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom directly, rather than with a communications union district,” Bloch said in a letter to Christine Hallquist, the executive director of Vermont Community Broadband Board. “Our long relationship with Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom has demonstrated that they have the history, expertise and capability to continue to serve our community.”
In Hinesburg, “broadband has come up a few times, but it hasn’t gained any traction with the selectboard,” town manager Todd Odit said.
Working closely with the towns is the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission, which has provided staff support and other administrative functions, Baker said operating as the “convener and facilitator to make sure all those towns were all on the same page.”
After the district has been fully formed, the next step will likely be issuing a request for proposal, or a request for information, from providers interested in working with the district.
“The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission and the Vermont Community Broadband Board will continue to be exceptional resources for the district in continuing to move this forward,” Bolduc said.
Who ultimately makes a bid — be it Burlington Telecom, Comcast, Consolidated Communications, MC Fiber or someone else — is to be determined and could be months away.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of remote work has shown the economic benefits of having a high-speed internet connection for everyone from their homes. While Chittenden County has a solid cable connection, “the rest of the state is moving to fiber,” Fish said.
“Chittenden County has a heck of a lot of cable, that’s great. But they also want a path to develop a path forward, and a business model going forward,” he said. “It’s the economic engine of the state, it should have the best connectivity. They don’t want to be left behind as rural areas catch up.”
