On a tiny, wooded strip of city-owned land called Garvey Woods, a campsite was visible just north of the Community Lutheran Church on South Burlington’s Williston Road.
A couple had been there for weeks, making campfires and using the church dumpster, according to Bill Barber, a trustee of the Lutheran Church, speaking to the city council during its Nov. 7 meeting.
He turned to the council for help as the church did not have the resources “to try to handle this,” he said, adding that their “concern is that there’s one group of people there now — if something’s not done in the near future ... there’s going to be another tent encampment, and another one and another one.”
“I think everybody’s frustrated,” he said. “The bigger issue is — I know there’s a dog ordinance in South Burlington, you have to clean up after your dogs. But at this tent encampment, I don’t think anybody’s cleaning up. The sanitary conditions are deplorable. They’re taking all their garbage and dumping it in our dumpster on our private property.”
South Burlington police and the Howard Center, the department’s community outreach partner, were working with the individuals to “try to get them access to services,” town manager Jessie Baker said.
But the issue has accelerated a policy two years in the making: an encampment policy, modeled after one in Portland, Maine, to address homelessness and homeless encampments — an issue that has no clear solutions on the state level that officials fear will only get worse in the coming months.
Approaching crisis
Nearly 81 households currently housed in six hotels along Route 7 in Shelburne and South Burlington will soon find themselves at heightened risk of limited access to emergency housing as the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, winds down just months into the new year.
With the funding surrounding this critical pandemic-era housing assistance drying up on Mar. 31, 2023, it takes with it the transitional housing program that houses nearly 1,500 Vermonters in emergency hotel housing across the state.
There are “anywhere from eight to 12 encampments” in South Burlington currently, South Burlington police chief Shawn Burke said, adding that a true count of homeless individuals will be done when the state conducts its yearly point-in-time count in January.
“Although there’s been a number of community partners, whether it’s (the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity) or (Champlain Housing Trust) that are trying to stand up transitional housing options, I don’t know if the number of beds is going to equal the number of beds that were available prepandemic in congregate housing,” said Burke. “I don’t know how those two metrics are going to align, and that is the concern.”
The transitional housing program, created in July 2022, uses federal funding from the COVID-19 pandemic that “covers a whole host of programs, one of which is the transitional housing program,” said Nicole Tousignant, the economic benefits director at the Department for Children and Families. “So, it’s really a short-term program to house homeless individuals in hotels.”
In July 2022, the department shifted most people in hotel housing under Vermont’s long-standing general assistance housing program to the transitional housing program, as eligibility requirements for the general assistance program reverted to pre-pandemic guidelines. Only those who can prove they aren’t homeless “by choice” — meaning they must provide proof they lost housing in a fire or were forcibly evicted — will be provided housing.
“Sometimes people want to live in camps, they make those choices. That’s fine,” Burke said. “But oftentimes, we see people that have no other alternatives. It’s tough.”
The general assistance emergency housing program “is a long-standing, long-running program that provides assistance in the form of a hotel room when shelter capacity is not available to individuals who are homeless,” Tousignant said.
Although funding surrounding this program is expected to remain — for now — past March 2023, many of the households in the transitional housing program may not meet the eligibility requirements to enter the program.
As cold weather poses an additional threat to homeless individuals in the coming months, the State’s Adverse Weather Condition policy, which is in effect from Dec. 15 until March 15, allows temporary shelter in motels to be available to low-income Vermonters experiencing homelessness no matter the forecast.
Burke said the couple behind the Lutheran church were able to go into transitional housing because of this eligibility.
But availability in the hotels remains unclear. According to a capacity list updated daily by the Department for Children and Families, hotels in Chittenden County are ranked limited — from 0 to 10 rooms — to no availability.
Data gathered by the state paints a picture of homelessness on the rise across Vermont. The total number of homeless people statewide jumped from 1,110 in 2020 to 2,780 in 2022.
Among those accessing emergency shelters in 2022, the state found that 13 percent were between the ages of 18 and 24, 5 percent were over the age of 62, 37 percent had a mental disorder, 22 percent had substance abuse issues and 34 percent were disabled.
The rising numbers can be blamed, partly, on the relaxation of restrictions on who qualified for emergency housing during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is also indicative of a growing population without access to a stable place to live even as the state races to increase funding for affordable and market rate housing.
Hotel living
As of Dec.1, 71 households in total were housed throughout each of the five Shelburne motels under the transitional housing program — the Countryside Motel, the former Days Inn, North Star Motel, Quality Inn and T- Bird Motel.
Only one hotel in South Burlington, the Travel Lodge, is currently serving more than 10 households, and additional households are housed at Travel Lodge under the transitional housing program. There are a few other hotels who have accepted one or two households as an exception, Tousignant said, but are not participating with the program.
“(The hotels) have to agree to take our voucher,” said Tousignant. “When we have someone who calls and is found eligible for housing, we will call all the hotels in the area that household was looking for housing in to see who has availability.”
Unlike many of the hotel’s operating in Shelburne, the former Days Inn, which is owned by Champlain Housing Trust, is an exception to this case-by-case rule. Instead, the Department for Children and Families has a contract for a set block of rooms dedicated to those utilizing the emergency housing programs.
“Because of the contract we have with (the Champlain Housing Trust), they’re able to offer us a significantly discounted rate for a hotel so it’s typically less expensive for us to utilize those rooms than it would be at a traditional hotel,” said Tousignant.
“We watched as the state was basically buying rooms and spending quite a bit of money with very few results for the individuals living there,” explained Michael Monte, chief executive officer for the Champlain Housing Trust, the community land trust serving northwest Vermont. “So, what we said is, we will serve organizations and agencies — the University of Vermont Medical Center, state of Vermont, Howard Center and other organizations — who need short-term motel stays. Instead of them buying from regular motels, they can come here, and we’ll be more sensitive and clearer about our services and to the individuals who are in the hotel.”
Prior to the purchase of the Days Inn, the motel voucher program was running out of Harbor Place, which the trust says is currently being prepared for the next phase of redevelopment for affordable housing.
Although the land trust’s motel voucher program will continue after March, the continued hope is to convert the Days Inn also to affordable housing.
“The motel program is really something we did initially, and we’ll continue to do it because it’s serving a purpose, but I think that is not what we really always want to do,” said Monte. “Most of the other motels we have purchased with the intent of converting to affordable housing.”
What’s next?
South Burlington’s encampment policy, first introduced during the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, is “a way for the city to move forward in really enforcing our policy in really a progressive way,” city attorney Colin McNeil said.
The policy, which specifically addresses encampments on city-owned property, would require notice before an encampment is removed, would require the storage of individual’s belongings and relies on service providers to inform the city of whether there are areas where people can go.
“In a way it prohibits the removal of an encampment if there is not a place in the area where a person can go,” McNeil said about efforts to create a policy. “This is very sensitive to people who are camping out, it’s sensitive to their belongings, to the reasons why they’re there and it tries to hook them up with services, and I think this is the best that we can do.”
With the legislative session beginning in January, and the ending of VERAP programs already announced, finding solutions to these problems remains at the top of the list for legislators and representatives.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted of the Chittenden-5-2 district, which includes Shelburne, explained that since Oct. 1, the transitional housing program, specific to the town’s hotels, has seen a decline of 12 households moving to more stable affordable housing.
“So, the idea is, slowly, we would get that number down lower and lower to the point where the state is hoping that there would only be 200 to 250 households throughout the whole state that would still be displaced at the end of March,” Brumsted said.
She said legislators are looking at options for additional funding to advance the program past March when weather is warmer and more habitable for people without a home.
“Is there a way for us to find some funds that may be ARPA dollars that haven’t been spent or other funds that can be helpful to at least get us through to summer where it would be easier?” she said.
According to Tousignant, the Department for Children and Families has intensive support in place right now to help households exit to safe housing after March in conjunction with community partners that specialize in housing.
“The state is going around to all of the transitional housing sites and working with the social workers who work in that environment,” said Brumsted. “In our places, it’s the Howard Center that has someone there to make sure that we’re looking at everything that’s possibly available and trying to move as many people as they can on to more stable housing by the end of March.”
Although, moving individuals to more stable housing is the number one priority, Brumsted explained that it is equally important to offer continued support to these individuals even after they have found housing to ensure “we don’t lose a few of those back into the program.”
She also floated the ideas of looking further into recovery housing, mental health support and trying to reconnect homeless individuals with family members or other important familial relationships throughout the state.
“I think it’s really important that come January, the Legislature look closely at this and be sure that the people who really need help aren’t being left out in the cold,” she said.
Staff writer Aaron Calvin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.